IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on each other in Match 53 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium, Pune. Both sides are coming to this fixture after winning their respective encounters, although the KL Rahul-side are in a better position than Shreyas Iyer and Co. at present.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will hope to keep their playoffs hopes alive by beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, in Match 53 of IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently at eighth on the points table, with four wins and six defeats. LSG, on the other hand, are at the second position, with seven wins and three losses.
KL Rahul, the LSG skipper, has put on a stupendous show yet again this year. He will be the key among LSG batters, along with Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda. For KKR, the openers have been an area of concern from the beginning. They may try another combination against LSG, with Aaron Finch likely to be dropped.
KKR’s USP is nothing but two of the most impactful West Indians – Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh have been in impressive form as well and will be looking to carry on the momentum. For LSG, Mohsin Khan and Ravi Bishnoi will be in focus.
Form Guide
KKR had a comfortable seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last game. LSG, on the other hand, had a hard-fought six-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) before heading to this fixture.
Head to Head
This will be the first time these two sides going up against each other.
Predicted XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi.
Best Betting Tip
Given the fact that both teams boast of having swashbuckling power-hitters in Hooda, Russell, Rana, and others, batters should be getting many runs with the help of sixes, rather than fours. Although there are stroke players in Rahul, Shreyas, etc, back audacious smackers for the bulk of runs.
Match Prediction
KKR would be more desperate than LSG to register a win in this contest. So, our prediction will be in favour of the Purple and Gold Brigade.
Match Info
Match - Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022 Match 53
Date - May 7, 2022.
Time - 7:30 PM IST
Venue - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
