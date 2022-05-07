IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Marcus Stoinis wicket after 3 consecutive sixes

After losing a few wickets, Marcus Stoinis walked out to bat as LSG were in desperate need of some big hits. Stoinis after struggling in his innings initially unleashed his beast mode in the 18th over of the match as he smashed three consecutive sixes on the first three balls of Shivam Mavi's over. However, Mavi came back on the fourth ball to dismiss the right-handed batter as he was caught at deep mid-wicket by Shreyas Iyer as he tried to hit another six.