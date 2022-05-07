sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Marcus Stoinis wicket after 3 consecutive sixes

    Shivam Mavi dismissed Marcus Stoinis.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:25 PM

    Glimpses of brilliance are always seen during the IPL from batters as they are known for hitting sixes towards the end of the innings. In the game between KKR and LSG Marcus Stoinis struck three huge sixes off Shivam Mavi but the KKR bowler fought back as he dismissed him on the fourth ball.

    Kolkata Knight Riders were up against Lucknow Super Giants at the MCA stadium in Pune in match number 53 of IPL 2022. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and choose to bowl against Lucknow and inflicted early damage by getting rid of KL Rahul for a diamond duck. However, Deepak Hooda and Quinton de Kock made sure that they started well after the early blow as they took the KKR bowlers to the cleaners. Hooda scored an important fifty on a track that looked a bit difficult to bat on. 

    After losing a few wickets, Marcus Stoinis walked out to bat as LSG were in desperate need of some big hits. Stoinis after struggling in his innings initially unleashed his beast mode in the 18th over of the match as he smashed three consecutive sixes on the first three balls of Shivam Mavi's over. However, Mavi came back on the fourth ball to dismiss the right-handed batter as he was caught at deep mid-wicket by Shreyas Iyer as he tried to hit another six.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

