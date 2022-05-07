IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Lucknow Super Giants beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders would have fancied their chances against LSG as they had the ability to chase this total. However, the LSG bowlers rocked the KKR top-order as they sent Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer back to the dugout cheaply. Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan were at their best as they did not allow the KKR batters to come into the match. Andre Russell's cameo of 45 from 19 balls entertained the crowd but was not enough for KKR. The Shreyas Iyer-led side were dismissed for just 101 in 14.3 overs after Jason Holder took 3 wickets in the final moments of the game. Avesh Khan too scalped 3 wickets for 19 runs in 3 overs.