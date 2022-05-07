IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Lucknow Super Giants beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs

Today at 11:14 PM
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 53 of the fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League to inch closer towards qualifying for the playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders after having won the toss opted to bowl first but were outplayed by the Lucknow team.
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders comfortably in match number 53 of IPL 2022 by 75 runs to inch closers towards the playoffs. After having lost the toss, LSG were put in to bat first and in an early blow lost KL Rahul for a diamond duck. But, Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda steadied their innings as both players scored brilliant fifties to get their team back in the game. In the final stages of their innings, Marcus Stoinis struck three consecutive sixes against Shivam Mavi to give his team the push that they needed. LSG ended up scoring 176/7.
Kolkata Knight Riders would have fancied their chances against LSG as they had the ability to chase this total. However, the LSG bowlers rocked the KKR top-order as they sent Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer back to the dugout cheaply. Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan were at their best as they did not allow the KKR batters to come into the match. Andre Russell's cameo of 45 from 19 balls entertained the crowd but was not enough for KKR. The Shreyas Iyer-led side were dismissed for just 101 in 14.3 overs after Jason Holder took 3 wickets in the final moments of the game. Avesh Khan too scalped 3 wickets for 19 runs in 3 overs.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
3 for Jason Holder!
May 7, 2022
KKR fans rn!
मिस यु Morgan & KKR . फॅन्स 💘💘💘💘💘💘💘💘💘💘😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😥😥😥😥😥👍👍👍👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/ZjhgVVG1FF— Arbaj mulana (@ArbajMulana)
#IPL2022 #KKRvsLSG— Shaikh Sohail 🇮🇳 (@S_sohail_18) May 7, 2022
MI and CSK meeting KKR at Mumbai airport: pic.twitter.com/tbRj31p7qp
May 7, 2022
Going strong!
4⃣th successive win for Lucknow Super Giants! 👌 👌— Shubhi Trivedi (@ShubhiTrivedi20) May 7, 2022
KL Rahul & Co. beat #KKR by 75 runs and move to the 🔝 of the points table. 👏 👏
# bhaukaallucknowka#TATAIPL |#LSGvKKR#iplfantasy #IPLAuction #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/qV2VgOM7xN
Well done!
KKR ලෙප්ට් 👏 pic.twitter.com/R5ti9HH4wp— Ravindu Hasaranga (@HasarangaLGR) May 7, 2022
Dukh- Dard!
Kkr fan to panjab fan pic.twitter.com/PDCye2GrPA— astor (@codyreturns) May 7, 2022
LOL!
#KKR Can win the Ipl TROPHY if Russell Bats 20 overs and Narine bowls 20 overs.#KKRHaiTaiyaar— ITSAYUSH PATNAIK (@SRKSGLASSES) May 7, 2022
They deserve!
My KKR friend 😦😂😂😹 pic.twitter.com/MgyUC5eq4u— Abhi⚒️ (@abhi_backup07) May 7, 2022
Yeah!
Sometimes feel bad for Narine and Russell— U(bye) (@GGSRKfan0) May 7, 2022
They should now step up and leave KKR so that they can win IPL
Aur kisi team me hote toh 3-4 trophies ajati inke haath me
HaHa!
#KKRvsLSG— Sumit Mishra (@SumitLinkedIn) May 7, 2022
KKR, CSK & MI Fans be like : pic.twitter.com/Lo0WryTjot
Bye Bye!
CSK , MI welcoming KKR at airport pic.twitter.com/cIDF2L8EWn— HumorousAf (@HumoroussAf) May 7, 2022
Support the team!
Waise srk fan walo ko koi haq nahin banta kkr ko troll kare..— Samim (@rexrohann) May 7, 2022
Support karna hai toh team se pyar karke karo. Rest are just shit. 🤞🤞
KKKKK
