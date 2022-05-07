sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Lucknow Super Giants beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    LSG won the game by 75 runs against KKR.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Lucknow Super Giants beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:14 PM

    Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 53 of the fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League to inch closer towards qualifying for the playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders after having won the toss opted to bowl first but were outplayed by the Lucknow team.

    Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders comfortably in match number 53 of IPL 2022 by 75 runs to inch closers towards the playoffs. After having lost the toss, LSG were put in to bat first and in an early blow lost KL Rahul for a diamond duck. But, Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda steadied their innings as both players scored brilliant fifties to get their team back in the game. In the final stages of their innings, Marcus Stoinis struck three consecutive sixes against Shivam Mavi to give his team the push that they needed. LSG ended up scoring 176/7.

    Kolkata Knight Riders would have fancied their chances against LSG as they had the ability to chase this total. However, the LSG bowlers rocked the KKR top-order as they sent Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer back to the dugout cheaply. Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan were at their best as they did not allow the KKR batters to come into the match. Andre Russell's cameo of 45 from 19 balls entertained the crowd but was not enough for KKR. The Shreyas Iyer-led side were dismissed for just 101 in 14.3 overs after Jason Holder took 3 wickets in the final moments of the game. Avesh Khan too scalped 3 wickets for 19 runs in 3 overs. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    3 for Jason Holder!

    KKR fans rn!

    rc%5Etfw">May 7, 2022

    Going strong!

    Well done!

    Dukh- Dard!

    LOL!

    They deserve!

    Yeah!

    HaHa!

    Bye Bye!

    Support the team!

    KKKKK

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down