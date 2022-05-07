sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Andre Russell departs after breezy cameo

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Andre Russell departs after breezy cameo vs LSG.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Andre Russell departs after breezy cameo

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:54 PM

    Andre Russell is known for hitting monstrous sixes all over the ground and he was seen doing the same against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. However, it was not enough for KKR to take them past the finishing line as he fell after scoring 45 off 16 balls before Avesh Khan got him in the 13th over.

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were on the verge of a big-margin defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday in Match 53 of IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. After being set 177, they were left reeling at 88/7 at the end of 13 overs. It was largely due to Andre Russell's breezy cameo after they were reduced to 25/4 in 6.5 overs.

    Rusell played aggresively, like he often does. He hit five massive sixes and three fours in his 19-ball stay, scoring 45. But it did not last long enought to get a miracle win, as Avesh Khan, after coming into the attack in the 13th over, got the prized wicket. He bowled short of length outside off stump, and Russell tried to sweep, but only got a top edge before it was grabbed Jason Holder at third man. With the dismissal, KKR's hopes for winning the game, as well as perhaps their slim chances of qualifying in the playoffs, shattered.

    Six and Russell depart!

    His tally will increase!

    Back to back

    Emotional scenes!

    Chak de Kolkata!

    Power hitting!

    He gave his 100%

    Pathetic!

    Brutal!

    Standing Ovation!

    KKKKK

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down