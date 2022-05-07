IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Andre Russell departs after breezy cameo

Rusell played aggresively, like he often does. He hit five massive sixes and three fours in his 19-ball stay, scoring 45. But it did not last long enought to get a miracle win, as Avesh Khan, after coming into the attack in the 13th over, got the prized wicket. He bowled short of length outside off stump, and Russell tried to sweep, but only got a top edge before it was grabbed Jason Holder at third man. With the dismissal, KKR's hopes for winning the game, as well as perhaps their slim chances of qualifying in the playoffs, shattered.