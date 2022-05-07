IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Twitter reacts after KL Rahul fell for ‘diamond duck’

Today at 7:49 PM
It is hard to digest for a side when their premier batsman departs without facing a single delivery and it happened for Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. The batter is none other than their skipper KL Rahul, who was halfway down the track before a direct hit from Shreyas Iyer did the damage.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got off to a horrible start against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at MCA Stadium, Pune. They lost their skipper KL Rahul, who had been in impressive form with the bat, in the opening over. However, the dismissal happened in a dramatic way.
It was a full length delivery from Tim Southee, which was swinging in. Quinton de Kock played that towards short extra cover, and wanted to take a single. Then, after watching KKR skipper charging in, de Kock decided not to run. However, in the process, Rahul was halway down the track. He then tried to get back to the non-strikers' end but a bullet throw from Shreyas did not allow to complete it. The replay showed Rahul was marginally outside of the crease.
As a result, the RR skipper, who has already aggregated more than 450 runs in IPL 2022, departed without facing a ball. In cricket terms, it is called Diamond Duck.
