IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Twitter reacts after KL Rahul fell for ‘diamond duck’

It was a full length delivery from Tim Southee, which was swinging in. Quinton de Kock played that towards short extra cover, and wanted to take a single. Then, after watching KKR skipper charging in, de Kock decided not to run. However, in the process, Rahul was halway down the track. He then tried to get back to the non-strikers' end but a bullet throw from Shreyas did not allow to complete it. The replay showed Rahul was marginally outside of the crease.