IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Couldn't have asked for more from our bowlers, says KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has heaped praise on his side's bowling unit after they bowled Kolkata Knight Riders out for 101 in Match 53 of IPL 2022 on Saturday. Rahul opined that their bowlers have always been remaining with their strengths to keep up the good work going forward.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) overpowered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday in Match 53 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. They skittled out the Shreyas Iyer-led side for 101 in 14.3 overs after asking them to chase 177. Avesh Khan and Jason Holder took three wickets apiece, while Mohsin Khan impressed with the new ball, returning excellent figures of 3-1-6-1.
Notably, it was KKR's second-lowest total in India. Their lowest came in the inagural edition of the tournament, in 2008, when they folded for 68 at Wankhede Stadium.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, LSG skipper KL Rahul credited his team's bowlers for putting on an excellent show against KKR. Rahul admitted that he could not have asked any better show from them. "We started superbly with the ball, put the ball in the right areas, couldn't have asked for more. Trust them a great deal (his pace battery)," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.
"Having skill is one thing, but knowing what to do when is important. They've been put under pressure a couple of times but they've stuck to their strengths and been brave with the ball. That's all we can ask for. Keep trusting what the best ball is on that wicket."
When asked about if this was LSG's complete performance in IPL 2022, Rahul disagreed, saying they are yet to stage a perfect show altogether. "Still can't think of any game where we've had a complete performance. Still areas to improve. Don't think any team is going to be perfect anyway, we aren't chasing that. Every one wants to contribute which is great to see. Don't know if we're peaking at the right time but we're getting the wins, we're doing what is expected of us, sticking to our plans," he added.
Following the result, LSG moved up to the top of the points table, pipping Gujarat Titans. They have now won eight matches and lost three. KKR, on the other hand, remained at eighth, with four wins and seven defeats.
