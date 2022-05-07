David Warner believed more in partying than practicing for the games, says Virender Sehwag

The last season of the Indian Premier League was very disappointing for David Warner who is one of the best batters in the history of IPL. Warner not only struggled with the bat last season but was also dropped from the squad. However, He has been terrific for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 after partying ways with SRH. He has scored 313 runs from eight innings at 52.17 and a strike rate of 154.95 so far.

The reason for Warner’s fall-out with SRH never came in public but Virender Sehwag has made a shocking revelation about his behavior back in 2009 when Sehwag was captain of Delhi Daredevils . The Aussie batter was part of the team and Sehwag revealed that he partied more than practicing or playing matches. Sehwag further added that Warner was involved in a couple of dressing room fights and was sent back home for the last two matches as a result.

"I too have vented out my frustrations on a couple of players and David Warner was one of them. Because when he had joined newly, he partied more than believing in practice or playing matches. In the first year, he had a fight with a few players so we sent him back for the last two matches,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“So sometimes it happens that you keep someone out to teach them a lesson. He was new so it was important to show him that you alone are not important for the team, others are too. There are other players who can play and win the match for the team too. And that's what happened. We kept him out of the team and won as well.”