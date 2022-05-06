Watch | Ben Stokes smashes five consecutive sixes in county game

Today at 6:41 PM
Ben Stokes is one of the best all-rounders in modern-day cricket and he makes waves around the world with his performances in any game that he plays. The left-handed batter while playing for his county team Durham was in terrific form as he smashed five sixes on the trot against Worcestershire.
Ben Stokes returned to first-class cricket as he came out to bat for Durham for the first time after he was announced as skipper of England's Test team. The left-handed all-rounder smashed Worcestershire bowlers all around the park as he scored the fastest hundred ever for Durham on Friday.
During the game, Ben Stokes smashed five sixes which took the internet by storm as cricket fans were in awe of the English man's batting. The incident occurred when left-arm spinner Josh Baker was bowling and Ben Stokes decided to take him on. The spinner was smashed by Ben Stokes to all parts of the ground as he struck five consecutive sixes against him.
The left-handed batter scored 34 runs in the over as commentators as well as fans applauded his innings. As of this moment, Ben Stokes is batting on 160 and looks set to smash a double century in the game.
6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 4️⃣— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 6, 2022
What. An. Over.
34 from six balls for @benstokes38 as he reaches a 64 ball century 👏#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/yqPod8Pchm
