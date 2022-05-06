IPL 2022, SRH vs DC | Reading too much into losses will put you into a very negative spiral, says Tom Moody

Sunrisers Hyderabad has seen a slump in their form as they lost their third consecutive game of the season after Delhi Capitals beat them by 21 runs. SRH has now slipped to the sixth spot on the points table of IPL 2022 making it tough for them to qualify for the playoffs which at one stage looked like a piece of cake for the franchise who were on a roll. However, SRH head coach Tom Moody feels that his team is playing good cricket and these losses should not put them down but rather help them improve.