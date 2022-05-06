IPL 2022, SRH vs DC | Reading too much into losses will put you into a very negative spiral, says Tom Moody

Today at 4:19 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their third consecutive match out of the last 5 matches that they have played as Delhi Capitals crushed them to win by 21 runs. However, SRH head coach Tom Moody is of the opinion that the team should not think about these losses as they have the ability to turn it around.
Sunrisers Hyderabad has seen a slump in their form as they lost their third consecutive game of the season after Delhi Capitals beat them by 21 runs. SRH has now slipped to the sixth spot on the points table of IPL 2022 making it tough for them to qualify for the playoffs which at one stage looked like a piece of cake for the franchise who were on a roll. However, SRH head coach Tom Moody feels that his team is playing good cricket and these losses should not put them down but rather help them improve.
The SRH head coach while addressing the media after the game said, “I would have been concerned if we had been playing poorly. We are playing some pretty good cricket. If it wasn’t for a couple of things, it could have gone our way this evening and would have chased down that total. Everyone saw how close we were when Nicky (Nicholas) Pooran was in the middle of his onslaught (62 off 34 balls)".
“There are more positives for us to hang on and believe that we can turn this very, very quickly. Reading too much into losses will put you into a very negative spiral. We are more focused on drawing out the positives, what we are doing well and making sure that we continue to do that and patch up the areas we feel we can improve in."
Tom Moody also defended SRH skipper Kane Williamson who has been struggling to find form this season saying, “As far as I remember, Kane got fifty in the last game. But the bowling, certainly in the first couple of overs in the evening, was pretty challenging and did swing around a little bit. All the top-order players during the tournament had their challenges during the first three-four overs phase."
