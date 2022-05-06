IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts to Sai Sudarshan getting hit-wicket leaving commentators in splits

The Gujarat opening batters Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha gave a brilliant start to their side as they took the Mumbai Indians bowlers to the cleaners. Gill and Saha both scored fluent fifties before being dismissed by Murugan Ashwin in the same over. But, what caught everyone's eye was the way Gujarat batter Sai Sudarshan got dismissed. It was the final ball of the 15th over when Sai Sudarshan tried to pull Kieron Pollard's ball and lost his balance as he swung the bat hard but could not touch the ball. It was followed by Sai Sudarshan's hand coming off the bat and hitting the stumps resulting in him being hit wicket for 14 from 11 balls leaving commentators in splits.