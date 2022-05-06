IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts to Sai Sudarshan getting hit-wicket leaving commentators in splits

Today at 11:08 PM
The Indian Premier League often produces unforgettable moments in the tournament which fans and former cricketers remember for many years after as well. One such moment came in the game between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians when Sai Sudarshan got hit-wicket for the first time in his IPL career.
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians were locked in a battle in match number 51 of the Indian Premier League 2022. Mumbai Indians after having to bat first scored 177/6 on the back of some good power-hitting by Tim David (44) towards the end of the innings. Prior to that, Mumbai Indians opening batters Rohit Sharma (48) and Ishan Kishan (45) were the only players who took on the Gujarat Titans bowlers. Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat Titans as he picked two wickets for 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs.
The Gujarat opening batters Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha gave a brilliant start to their side as they took the Mumbai Indians bowlers to the cleaners. Gill and Saha both scored fluent fifties before being dismissed by Murugan Ashwin in the same over. But, what caught everyone's eye was the way Gujarat batter Sai Sudarshan got dismissed. It was the final ball of the 15th over when Sai Sudarshan tried to pull Kieron Pollard's ball and lost his balance as he swung the bat hard but could not touch the ball. It was followed by Sai Sudarshan's hand coming off the bat and hitting the stumps resulting in him being hit wicket for 14 from 11 balls leaving commentators in splits.
May 6, 2022
Sai Sudarshan, what have you done! 😅#IPL202 #HitWicket— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) May 6, 2022
First hit wicket of the season - Sai Sudharsan.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 6, 2022
Sai Sudharsan...hit wicket.— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) May 6, 2022
Hardik Pandya was at the non-striker's end. Not sure but I think Hardik was the last IPL batter to be hit-wicket.
May 6, 2022
Hit Wicket!! Bizzare dismissal#MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/7OKGmGqaxg— Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) May 6, 2022
Did the commentators just LAUGH at Sai Sudarshan's unfortunate hit wicket??? 😳😳😳— Dr. Haryax Pathak (@HaryaxPathak) May 6, 2022
What's going on in the comm box?#GTvsMI #IPL2022
HIT WICKET pic.twitter.com/lFcT7nF55p— A N K I T (@Ankitaker) May 6, 2022
last IPL we saw too many super overs this IPL we saw hit wicket IPL is giving something every year pic.twitter.com/jzyTyRkxxO— Suprvirat (@Ishantraj51) May 6, 2022
Wtf commentators are laughing on a hit wicket .....— Ayãn ✨ (@wayward_ayan) May 6, 2022
