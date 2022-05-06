sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts to Sai Sudarshan getting hit-wicket leaving commentators in splits

    Sai Sudarshan was dismissed by Kieron Pollard.

    IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts to Sai Sudarshan getting hit-wicket leaving commentators in splits

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:08 PM

    The Indian Premier League often produces unforgettable moments in the tournament which fans and former cricketers remember for many years after as well. One such moment came in the game between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians when Sai Sudarshan got hit-wicket for the first time in his IPL career.

    Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians were locked in a battle in match number 51 of the Indian Premier League 2022. Mumbai Indians after having to bat first scored 177/6 on the back of some good power-hitting by Tim David (44) towards the end of the innings. Prior to that, Mumbai Indians opening batters Rohit Sharma (48) and Ishan Kishan (45) were the only players who took on the Gujarat Titans bowlers. Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat Titans as he picked two wickets for 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs. 

    The Gujarat opening batters Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha gave a brilliant start to their side as they took the Mumbai Indians bowlers to the cleaners. Gill and Saha both scored fluent fifties before being dismissed by Murugan Ashwin in the same over. But, what caught everyone's eye was the way Gujarat batter Sai Sudarshan got dismissed. It was the final ball of the 15th over when Sai Sudarshan tried to pull Kieron Pollard's ball and lost his balance as he swung the bat hard but could not touch the ball. It was followed by Sai Sudarshan's hand coming off the bat and hitting the stumps resulting in him being hit wicket for 14 from 11 balls leaving commentators in splits.

