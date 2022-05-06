IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts to Rashid Khan's comedy of errors on the field against Mumbai Indians

Today at 8:27 PM
Mumbai Indians were up against Gujarat Titans in match number 51 of IPL 2022 as the two teams squared against each other for the very first time in IPL. During the game, an incident involving Rashid Khan left the commentators as well as Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya in splits.
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans were up against each other in match number 51 of IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against his former franchise Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma was looking in brilliant touch as he smashed the Gujarat bowlers to all parts of the ground and looked set for a big score. However, the MI skipper was dismissed by Rashid Khan for 48 from 28 balls to put the brakes on Mumbai's innings.
However, what caught everyone's eye and left them in splits was a hilarious incident involving Rashid Khan. The incident took place on the second ball of the sixth over when Rashid Khan tried to save a run. Ishan Kishan had struck the ball towards the covers where Rashid Khan was standing. But, the leg-spinner after making a good stop misfielded the ball and ended up throwing the ball wayward which resulted in a couple of extra runs. This left Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan laughing as the commentators were also in splits after watching this comedy of errors.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
What is he doing😂
May 6, 2022
KP!
#IPL2022 #mivsgt KP on air it is a desperate call from Rashid khan, no where on earth it is out.— Aman (@shankey94) May 6, 2022
DRS: Three reds.
Rohit gone!
Rashid khan😡— Adarsh (@Adarsh_aadhi_) May 6, 2022
Sad!
Out Kara Hi Diya 😠😠😠— Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NikitaMalviya04) May 6, 2022
He is still struggling!
ONCE ROHIT SHARMA STURGLE AGAINST RASHID KHAN #mivscsk #MIvsGT— I Am Chalise (@IAmChalise) May 6, 2022
Boys!
These are my BOYS @rashidkhan_19 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/X3voTb9vsw— Śahìl_Àbasśs (@ZakoorullahKhan) May 6, 2022
LOL!
@cricbuzz Rashid khan is not bowling the 7th over, sangwan, please update it.— Akshay Shenoy (@AkshayShenoy12) May 6, 2022
Haha!
Rashid khan apne leg pe throw maar li 😭🤣😭— 𝓟𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮 (Mi) 💙 (@_Morningstar27) May 6, 2022
What a throw!
What a throw from Rashid Khan right near his own feet.— 'SAM' Naam To Suna Hoga (@realmesam) May 6, 2022
Terrible!
No way rohit Sharma was playing so fucking well and then got out coz of terrible shot selection. Like who tries to reverse sweep Rashid khan😭😭— anghad (@_angyaa_) May 6, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.