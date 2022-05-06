IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya being given run out without bails being dislodged

After the two wickets, the next man dismissed was Sai Sudarshan as he got hit-wicket in one of the most funny ways. If the fans that were it for the night, they were in for entertainment as Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya got out in one of the most bizarre manners. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 17th over when Hardik Pandya was running towards the strikers end and Ishan Kishan's direct throw hit the stumps but the bails were not dislodged. When the decision went to the third umpire he ruled Hardik Pandya out since the stumps had lit up.