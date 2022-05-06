sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya being given run out without bails being dislodged

    Hardik Pandya was given run out in bizarre manner.

    Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians game got very exciting towards the end of the innings as after dominating initially, Gujarat Titans lost their way a bit. However, in one of the most bizarre events in the game Gujarat Titans skipper, Hardik Pandya was ruled run out without bails being dislodged.

    The game between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians went down to the wire as the two teams battled it out. Initially, when Gujarat Titans started the chase it looked like they will demolish the Mumbai Indians and get through the game with ease. Although that did not happen as Mumbai Indians clawed their way back into the game after the wickets of their well-set batters Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha who scored the fifties during the game. 

    After the two wickets, the next man dismissed was Sai Sudarshan as he got hit-wicket in one of the most funny ways. If the fans that were it for the night, they were in for entertainment as Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya got out in one of the most bizarre manners. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 17th over when Hardik Pandya was running towards the strikers end and Ishan Kishan's direct throw hit the stumps but the bails were not dislodged. When the decision went to the third umpire he ruled Hardik Pandya out since the stumps had lit up.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

