IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya being given run out without bails being dislodged

Yesterday at 11:35 PM
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians game got very exciting towards the end of the innings as after dominating initially, Gujarat Titans lost their way a bit. However, in one of the most bizarre events in the game Gujarat Titans skipper, Hardik Pandya was ruled run out without bails being dislodged.
The game between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians went down to the wire as the two teams battled it out. Initially, when Gujarat Titans started the chase it looked like they will demolish the Mumbai Indians and get through the game with ease. Although that did not happen as Mumbai Indians clawed their way back into the game after the wickets of their well-set batters Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha who scored the fifties during the game.
After the two wickets, the next man dismissed was Sai Sudarshan as he got hit-wicket in one of the most funny ways. If the fans that were it for the night, they were in for entertainment as Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya got out in one of the most bizarre manners. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 17th over when Hardik Pandya was running towards the strikers end and Ishan Kishan's direct throw hit the stumps but the bails were not dislodged. When the decision went to the third umpire he ruled Hardik Pandya out since the stumps had lit up.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Run out!
May 6, 2022
Hmm!
Sri Hardik Pandya - “in t20 cricket you can afford to keep losing wickets”.— Vaishnavi Bhaskaran (@vaishbhaskaran) May 6, 2022
Can’t keep losing them in tests either mate. Just ask Joe Root, Chris Silverwood or Graham Thorpe.
Drop!
Drop miller and play wade at 4 or 5, look at what wade did under pressure in the world cup, surely thats why he was signed, he doesn't always keep for aus or his bbl team. Miller time has passed, he will cost u the title @gujarat_titans @ESPNcricinfo #IPL2022 @hardikpandya7— thedollardollar_official (@thedollardollar) May 6, 2022
He will!
Hardik Pandya will cry in the dressing room😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— #MahelaOut (@yesyes45kay) May 6, 2022
Fixed?
Complete bookey game seen since Hardik pandya's run out. Janta maaf nahi karegi #GTvMI— Vishal પટેલ माकाणी (@vishalmakani) May 6, 2022
Turning point!
Hardik Pandya's run-out was the turning point of the match.— Umakant (@Umakant_27) May 6, 2022
2nd time!
#MIvsGT This is the second time Hardik Pandya was run out while batting along with Miller. Both the times it was his mistake. Only difference is this time he did not shout at Miller.— Venkataramani (@vramani2001) May 6, 2022
Gone!
#GTvsMI #BenStokes #HardikPandya— VIRAT KOHLI ZINDAGI (@Bullshi92576088) May 6, 2022
.
.
.Hardik pandya run out..💔
Finisher!
Hardik Pandya is becoming a great finisher. Respecting the good bowlers and taking on the weaker ones. Not looking to smash all the bowlers out of the park. Looking to do it MS Dhoni’s way. Unfortunately, got run-out. Koi ni, agli baar. #HardikPandya #MIvsGT— Arpit Sachdeva (@arpitsachdeva24) May 6, 2022
OUT!
Hardik Pandya run out against MI..— Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) May 6, 2022
Warner meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/GG8PnJb8Qw
