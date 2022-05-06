sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma ramps one for a beautiful six

    Rohit Sharma looked in brilliant touch.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:57 PM

    The Indian Premier League has seen quite a few sixes being hit these season but there is a reason why Rohit Sharma is hailed as one of the most effortless batters in white-ball cricket. Rohit Sharma's skills were on display during the MI's game against GT as he hit a beautiful six-over fine leg.

    The Mumbai Indians were up against Gujarat Titans in match number 51 of IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan walked out to open the batting for their side as they looked determined to make an impact in the game. Rohit Sharma is all class from the word go as he took on the Gujarat bowlers and started smashing them around the ground. The Mumbai Indians skipper showed signs of a return to form as he played shots that are pleasing to the eyes. 

    The shot that took the internet by storm came from Rohit Sharma's bat in the second over of the innings. The right-handed batter on the fourth ball of the second over of the game ramped Mohammed Shami for a six over the fine-leg boundary. Sharma got down on one knee and just ramped from outside the off-stump as it sailed over the boundary for a six. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    What a shot!

    Actually!

    What a pull!

    He loved it!

    Ya, please!

    Ranveer*

    Shot boy!

    Vintage!

    Guns blazing!

    Hyped!

