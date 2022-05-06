IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma ramps one for a beautiful six

Today at 7:57 PM
The Indian Premier League has seen quite a few sixes being hit these season but there is a reason why Rohit Sharma is hailed as one of the most effortless batters in white-ball cricket. Rohit Sharma's skills were on display during the MI's game against GT as he hit a beautiful six-over fine leg.
The Mumbai Indians were up against Gujarat Titans in match number 51 of IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan walked out to open the batting for their side as they looked determined to make an impact in the game. Rohit Sharma is all class from the word go as he took on the Gujarat bowlers and started smashing them around the ground. The Mumbai Indians skipper showed signs of a return to form as he played shots that are pleasing to the eyes.
The shot that took the internet by storm came from Rohit Sharma's bat in the second over of the innings. The right-handed batter on the fourth ball of the second over of the game ramped Mohammed Shami for a six over the fine-leg boundary. Sharma got down on one knee and just ramped from outside the off-stump as it sailed over the boundary for a six.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
What a shot!
May 6, 2022
Actually!
Commentators are annoyed Rohit Sharma isn't letting them talk about the Tata car with his regular boundaries. #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 6, 2022
What a pull!
Rohit Sharma has arrived with the Pull Shot. pic.twitter.com/WlTZWf0tDl— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 6, 2022
He loved it!
Ranveer Singh completely enjoyed Rohit Sharma's shot. pic.twitter.com/f9mmbku4kC— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 6, 2022
Ya, please!
Pls don’t throw your wicket away @ImRo45— RoHITian™ (@GOAT_264) May 6, 2022
Ranveer*
Ranbir Singh trying to get attention when Rohit Sharma playing pic.twitter.com/gzlRwoqH4l— MS (@XaviBaIl) May 6, 2022
Shot boy!
Shot Boy Against Shami 🔥🔥#GTvsMI #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/lP6VAzAGtM— Vedant Mittal (@VED4NTM4) May 6, 2022
Vintage!
Vintage Rohit Sharma 🥰— Kabirology (@Donotmessidiot) May 6, 2022
Guns blazing!
Rohit Sharma is in no mood to spare any bowlers i guess— 💸manifesting💸 (@mayw777) May 6, 2022
Hyped!
Ranveer Singh reaction says it all 💥💥💥💥 @ImRo45 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pAxLqbnnIP— MM.🔔 (@imcharanro) May 6, 2022
