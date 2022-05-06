IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma ramps one for a beautiful six

The Mumbai Indians were up against Gujarat Titans in match number 51 of IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan walked out to open the batting for their side as they looked determined to make an impact in the game. Rohit Sharma is all class from the word go as he took on the Gujarat bowlers and started smashing them around the ground. The Mumbai Indians skipper showed signs of a return to form as he played shots that are pleasing to the eyes.