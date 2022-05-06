IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts as Rashid Khan bamboozles Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are playing against each other for the very first time in the history of the IPL. After losing the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma started well as he scored a quickfire 48 to give his team a powerful start in the powerplay. But after his dismissal, the Mumbai Indians were unable to capitalise on the start that he provided them. Suryakumar Yadav who has been the man in form for Mumbai was dismissed for 11 from 13 balls which was followed by Ishan Kishan's (45 off 29) dismissal as MI was left reeling at 111/3.