IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts as Rashid Khan bamboozles Kieron Pollard

Today at 9:23 PM
Kieron Pollard is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball in T20 cricket for many years now but his struggles against spinners are well known. The West Indian batter during the game against Gujarat Titan was deceived by Rashid Khan as the spinner cleaned him up with an absolute beauty.
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are playing against each other for the very first time in the history of the IPL. After losing the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma started well as he scored a quickfire 48 to give his team a powerful start in the powerplay. But after his dismissal, the Mumbai Indians were unable to capitalise on the start that he provided them. Suryakumar Yadav who has been the man in form for Mumbai was dismissed for 11 from 13 balls which was followed by Ishan Kishan's (45 off 29) dismissal as MI was left reeling at 111/3.
Kieron Pollard who is one of the most dangerous batters in the middle-overs walked out to bat after that and seemed absolutely clueless when he started facing Rashid Khan. The powerful West Indian was beaten on 4 consecutive deliveries of the 14th over by Rashid Khan after which he bamboozled Pollard and cleaned him up on the fifth ball of his third over giving him his second wicket.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Just sensational!
May 6, 2022
What a delivery!
What a delivery that was by @rashidkhan_19 🤩 to dismiss the big man @KieronPollard55 ! Our champ has 2 in his bag now 🔥#GTvsMI #IPL2022— NuStart Sports (@NustartSports) May 6, 2022
Legend!
Rashid Khan is a legend— Azatullah Zaheer 💖 (@AZaheer_19) May 6, 2022
Even with closed eyes!
#GTvMI #IPL2022 I think Rashid khan can take pollard even bowling with eyes closed!Great bowling!!!— ramki (@ramkis57) May 6, 2022
Novice!
After playing a Match Saving innings of 4 off 14 balls Kieron— MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) May 6, 2022
Pollard was Bowled Neck & Crop
By Rashid Khan who made him look like a Novice#MIvsGT#GTvsMI#MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/YZQIDfOI7y
Clean bowled!
Rashid khan clean bowl very negative Kieron Pollard with a google pic.twitter.com/LirCs5g3hI— CRICKETBITTS (@cricketbitts) May 6, 2022
The best!
#IPL Just watched the best over in international cricket after a long time. Rashid Khan makes a mockery of T20 hitter Pollard. Reinforcing to the youngsters that do not defend if you don't know how to.— Vineet Jindal (@Vineet_Jindal) May 6, 2022
MI is special!
Rashid Khan not picking many wickets in this ipl .but today he took the best batsmans in the ipl .#Rohit and #pollard #Legend #IPL2022— Anish Kumar Shahi (@AnishKumar1104) May 6, 2022
GOAT!
Rashid Khan 🐐— Yash Kumar (@85off48) May 6, 2022
HUGE!
💥 This is Huge 💥— Mr. X (@iamujjwalt) May 6, 2022
Rashid Khan clean bowled Kieron Pollard and MI now, 119-4(14.5)
Full faced push from Pollard but thats a leggi and Radhid cleans up Pollard.#IPL #MIvGT
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.