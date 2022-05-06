sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts as Rashid Khan bamboozles Kieron Pollard

    Kieron Pollard was clueless against Rashid Khan.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts as Rashid Khan bamboozles Kieron Pollard

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:23 PM

    Kieron Pollard is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball in T20 cricket for many years now but his struggles against spinners are well known. The West Indian batter during the game against Gujarat Titan was deceived by Rashid Khan as the spinner cleaned him up with an absolute beauty.

    Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are playing against each other for the very first time in the history of the IPL. After losing the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma started well as he scored a quickfire 48 to give his team a powerful start in the powerplay. But after his dismissal, the Mumbai Indians were unable to capitalise on the start that he provided them. Suryakumar Yadav who has been the man in form for Mumbai was dismissed for 11 from 13 balls which was followed by Ishan Kishan's (45 off 29) dismissal as MI was left reeling at 111/3. 

    Kieron Pollard who is one of the most dangerous batters in the middle-overs walked out to bat after that and seemed absolutely clueless when he started facing Rashid Khan. The powerful West Indian was beaten on 4 consecutive deliveries of the 14th over by Rashid Khan after which he bamboozled Pollard and cleaned him up on the fifth ball of his third over giving him his second wicket.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

