    IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians celebrate their win over Gujarat Titans by 5 runs

    Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans in a thrilling game.

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:43 PM

    Mumbai Indians were elated as they defeated table-toppers Gujarat Titans in match number 51 of IPL 2022 which turned out to be an absolute thriller. After having won the toss and bowling first, GT restricted Mumbai Indians to 177/6 which seemed pretty gettable till the game turned on its head.

    Mumbai Indians handed Gujarat Titans their third defeat of the tournament and making sure the Hardik Pandya-led side did not qualify just yet for the playoffs. After being asked to bat first, Gujarat Titans bowlers did a good job to make sure they restricted the Mumbai Indians for a score of 177/6 in their quota of 20 overs. For Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma was the top scorer with 48 runs from 28 balls. Ishan Kishan also did well as he scored 45 from 29 balls which made sure they had some momentum. Tim David, MI's lower-order batter made sure they finished well as he smashed 44 from 21 balls.

    Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha started strongly for their side as they smashed the MI bowlers to all parts of the ground. Shubman Gill scored 52 from 36 balls before being dismissed by Murugan Ashwin. Saha too was dismissed in the same over by Ashwin for 55 from 40 balls. Mumbai Indians found the opening and did not let go for it as they kept getting wickets at regular intervals post that and ended up winning the game on the final ball of the match. 

    The Mumbai Indians team went wild after the win and celebrated the win which shows how much it meant to them.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

