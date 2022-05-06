IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians celebrate their win over Gujarat Titans by 5 runs

Mumbai Indians handed Gujarat Titans their third defeat of the tournament and making sure the Hardik Pandya-led side did not qualify just yet for the playoffs. After being asked to bat first, Gujarat Titans bowlers did a good job to make sure they restricted the Mumbai Indians for a score of 177/6 in their quota of 20 overs. For Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma was the top scorer with 48 runs from 28 balls. Ishan Kishan also did well as he scored 45 from 29 balls which made sure they had some momentum. Tim David, MI's lower-order batter made sure they finished well as he smashed 44 from 21 balls.