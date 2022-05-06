IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians celebrate their win over Gujarat Titans by 5 runs

Yesterday at 11:43 PM
Mumbai Indians were elated as they defeated table-toppers Gujarat Titans in match number 51 of IPL 2022 which turned out to be an absolute thriller. After having won the toss and bowling first, GT restricted Mumbai Indians to 177/6 which seemed pretty gettable till the game turned on its head.
Mumbai Indians handed Gujarat Titans their third defeat of the tournament and making sure the Hardik Pandya-led side did not qualify just yet for the playoffs. After being asked to bat first, Gujarat Titans bowlers did a good job to make sure they restricted the Mumbai Indians for a score of 177/6 in their quota of 20 overs. For Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma was the top scorer with 48 runs from 28 balls. Ishan Kishan also did well as he scored 45 from 29 balls which made sure they had some momentum. Tim David, MI's lower-order batter made sure they finished well as he smashed 44 from 21 balls.
Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha started strongly for their side as they smashed the MI bowlers to all parts of the ground. Shubman Gill scored 52 from 36 balls before being dismissed by Murugan Ashwin. Saha too was dismissed in the same over by Ashwin for 55 from 40 balls. Mumbai Indians found the opening and did not let go for it as they kept getting wickets at regular intervals post that and ended up winning the game on the final ball of the match.
The Mumbai Indians team went wild after the win and celebrated the win which shows how much it meant to them.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Crazy scenes!
May 6, 2022
The celebrations!
Celebration from Mumbai Indians was wholesome. pic.twitter.com/lNWv1cKyWN— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 6, 2022
Just MI things!
10th placed Mumbai Indians is the only team to defend a target against the 1st placed Gujarat Titans.— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 6, 2022
Nobody could believe!
Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika couldn't believe it for a moment when Mumbai Indians won the match against Gujarat Titans. pic.twitter.com/4NyftKg1gG— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 6, 2022
Fully pumped!
Ranveer Singh's reaction when Mumbai Indians won the match. pic.twitter.com/d2qY0ZCieO— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 6, 2022
Yuvi pa!
What a game !! Never give up @mipaltan #GTvsMI #IPL2022— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 6, 2022
Never!
Never Give up @mipaltan #DanielSams #TimDavid #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/J55feNvKkm— Anita Dhale (@anita_dhale) May 6, 2022
Good win!
@ImRo45 @sachin_rt @mipaltan @MahelaJay Good win Beating #GujaratTitans today. From next match kindly drop Pollard give chance to Brewis so that we can win next match easily.— Jai (@jai930544) May 6, 2022
Hila dala!
#MumbaiIndians 📌🕺🔥 pic.twitter.com/puGPlrn7vG— Anudeep🦅 (@rengoku047) May 6, 2022
Yup!
Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika couldn't believe it for a moment when Mumbai Indians won the match against Gujarat Titans. #GTvsMI— MD MUSLIM KHAN (@MdMuslimKhan2) May 6, 2022
They are not the defending champions!
@mipaltan Defending Champians for a reason 💙— rish. (@risshixd) May 6, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.