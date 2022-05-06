IPL 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless game after game is not looking good, says Aakash Chopra

Mumbai Indians pacer and India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has not done well in IPL 2022 so far. Bumrah has not been as effective as he used to be in the previous years and many former cricketers feel that the pacer is not in form. The fast bowler has played 9 games in IPL 2022 and has only picked 5 wickets which are low according to his standards. This has been a major cause of concern for his franchise and in their game against Gujarat Titans, they will be hoping that he can do better.