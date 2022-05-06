IPL 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless game after game is not looking good, says Aakash Chopra

Today at 5:55 PM
Jasprit Bumrah has not had a great IPL 2022 so far as he has struggled to make an impact in the games that the pacer has played for the Mumbai Indians this year. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that Bumrah's poor form with the ball is as big as Virat Kohli's form with the bat.
Mumbai Indians pacer and India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has not done well in IPL 2022 so far. Bumrah has not been as effective as he used to be in the previous years and many former cricketers feel that the pacer is not in form. The fast bowler has played 9 games in IPL 2022 and has only picked 5 wickets which are low according to his standards. This has been a major cause of concern for his franchise and in their game against Gujarat Titans, they will be hoping that he can do better.
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra talked about Jasprit Bumrah's performance. “Bumrah going wicketless game after game is not looking good. That needs to change. Critics may say that he is under greater pressure because others are not bowling well, but he is going for runs as well. In the last match, he was economical. But Bumrah not taking wickets is like Kohli not scoring runs. Feels sad,” Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
He praised the MI team for adding Riley Meredith to their line-up as he feels it has made them stronger. “Riley Meredith has done well ever since he has come in. Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya worked in the previous game but Mumbai might have to make some changes here. They could go for Jaydev Unadkat as there might not be a lot of spin on offer at Brabourne,” he added.
