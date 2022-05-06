IPL 2022 | It’s just nice to be playing again, states Anrich Nortje

Today at 5:27 PM
Delhi Capitals dominated with both bat and ball in the game against Sunrosers Hyderabad to win by 21 runs and keep their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2022. DC fast bowler Anrich Nortje who was only playing the second game of the season spoke about the feeling that he got after taking the field.
Delhi Capitals were brilliant against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in all departments of the game as they won the game by 21 runs. David Warner and Rovman Powell set the stage for their side after they were asked to bat first. Warner scored 92 during the game and Powell scored 67 which helped them reach 207/3. During the second half of the game, DC were once again on top as they sent SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma back to the pavilion early.
DC pacer Anrich Nortje was the man behind Kane Williamson's wicket as he dismissed him for 4. The fast bowler who was only playing his second game of IPL 2022 returned from a hip injury that he had been recovering from since January. Nortje after the game said, “Just a relief to be out on the field to be honest. Nice to be playing again, nice to be in rhythm. It’s just nice to be playing again. You need to be sort of realistic (on injury and recovery). It’s been a while playing a game and just bowling in the nets. Getting out playing a game is completely different".
“Since the last game, it’s nice to just build it up, try and remember what I did at certain stages, how I felt, certain angles. I’m quite a basic guy so getting those basics right is quite important for me. So since the last game, I was just working a lot on rhythm and now I need to focus on a bit of skill but it was nice to be back out there and feel like my old self in a way" he said while speaking to Star Sports.
