IPL 2022 | It’s just nice to be playing again, states Anrich Nortje

DC pacer Anrich Nortje was the man behind Kane Williamson's wicket as he dismissed him for 4. The fast bowler who was only playing his second game of IPL 2022 returned from a hip injury that he had been recovering from since January. Nortje after the game said, “Just a relief to be out on the field to be honest. Nice to be playing again, nice to be in rhythm. It’s just nice to be playing again. You need to be sort of realistic (on injury and recovery). It’s been a while playing a game and just bowling in the nets. Getting out playing a game is completely different".