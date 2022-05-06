IPL 2022 | I’m certainly working hard and trying to play a role for the team, reveals Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson's form has been a cause of concern for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The SRH skipper out of the 10 matches that he has played in IPL 2022 so far has only managed to score just 199 runs. In the post-match presentation with Star Sports, the kiwi was asked about his form to which he said, “You always want more runs and I’m certainly working hard and trying to play a role for the team, staying patient and committed to my own game. It’s one of those things. Every team is strong. It’s just committing to what’s important and trying to make contributions to the team moving forward."