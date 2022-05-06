IPL 2022 | I’m certainly working hard and trying to play a role for the team, reveals Kane Williamson

Today at 3:55 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad was handed their fifth defeat of the IPL 2022 as Delhi Capitals put a brilliant performance and dominated throughout the game. SRH skipper Kane Williamson has struggled for form this season and former cricketers have also been concerned about his strike rate as SRH struggles.
Sunrisers Hyderabad lost the game against Delhi Capitals after brilliant performances by Delhi batters David Warner and Rovman Powell. The two players made sure that SRH was never allowed to take control of the game and kept helping their team reach a match-winning total of 207/3 after being asked to bat first by SRH skipper Kane Williamson. SRH batting lost their way at the start of their chase as openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharm were dismissed cheaply.
Kane Williamson's form has been a cause of concern for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The SRH skipper out of the 10 matches that he has played in IPL 2022 so far has only managed to score just 199 runs. In the post-match presentation with Star Sports, the kiwi was asked about his form to which he said, “You always want more runs and I’m certainly working hard and trying to play a role for the team, staying patient and committed to my own game. It’s one of those things. Every team is strong. It’s just committing to what’s important and trying to make contributions to the team moving forward."
He also talked about how losing wickets early in the chase did not help his team, “I think they had a fantastic total at the halfway stage. Having said that, as a batting unit you want belief and there was a lot of belief. It’s a pretty small ground and there was a little bit of dew. If we kept wickets in hand, then who knows. For us, it’s just going back to the drawing board and keeping things really simple. We were put under pressure a lot in that first half and allowed them to get an above-par total".
