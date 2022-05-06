IPL 2022 | ‘Give me a chance to start,’ Rovman Powell reveals how he convinced Rishabh Pant to bat at No. 5

Today at 9:35 AM
Rovman Powell has revealed how he convinced Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant to get back his preferred No. 5 batting slot in IPL 2022. Powell, while speaking to Star Sports on Thursday, disclosed that he went to a hotel room to talk to Pant about playing more balls at the death overs.
Rovman Powell got the backing of Delhi Capitals (DC) management after an average start in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He was signed by DC at INR 2.8 crore at the 2022 mega auction and has been designated as the finisher.
Powell was at his fluent best for DC against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday, in Match 50 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. He scored a blistering 67 not out off 35 balls after coming at No. 5, with the help of six sixes and three fours. It led their side to reach 207/3 at the end of the innings, which was enough to register a 21-run win later on.
Speaking with Star Sports, Powell revealed that he had to convince DC skipper Rishabh Pant to get promoted at DC. Powell initially batted at No. 5, but then pushed back to No. 6. He even batted at No. 8 as well, against Rajasthan Royals.
“At the start of the IPL, it was a little bit tough for me. I just keep believing in myself. I had a conversation with Rishabh, explaining to him that I was a little bit disappointed to bat at No. 8 in that game. But it is the nature of the game, whatever the situation you have been placed in, you have to do your best. Rishabh and the coach [Ricky Ponting], they came up with a conclusion and plan and let me bat a little bit earlier now," Powell told Star Sports after the match.
“Over the last year or so my ability to [bat against] spin has increased, I'm batting [against] spin a lot better and I can bat [against] pace already. I just told him [Pant] to trust me at No. 5, give me a chance to start, to bat the first 15-20 balls, that's how I want to bat, and then [after] 20 balls I'll try to maximise.”
Powell will be looking to keep up the good form going when DC next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 8 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.
