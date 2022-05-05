IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | It was a nearly perfect game for us as a batting unit, says Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals registered their fifth win in IPL 2022 courtesy of a solid batting performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They posted an impressive total of 207/3 in the first innings. David Warner and Rovman Powell were the heroes behind laid the foundation for a win with their batting. Warner smashed unbeaten 92 runs studded with 12 boundaries and three maximums. Powell scored unbeaten 67 runs hitting six sixes in the innings. Reflecting on the win, Pant said that it was an almost perfect game for the team as a batting unit. He also praised Warner and Powell for their knocks.