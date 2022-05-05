IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | It was a nearly perfect game for us as a batting unit, says Rishabh Pant

Today at 12:13 AM
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant praised the batters after their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad saying that it was a nearly perfect game as a batting unit. Pant also added that it was one the best innings from David Warner as he smashed unbeaten 92 runs from 58 balls playing a crucial role.
Delhi Capitals registered their fifth win in IPL 2022 courtesy of a solid batting performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They posted an impressive total of 207/3 in the first innings. David Warner and Rovman Powell were the heroes behind laid the foundation for a win with their batting. Warner smashed unbeaten 92 runs studded with 12 boundaries and three maximums. Powell scored unbeaten 67 runs hitting six sixes in the innings. Reflecting on the win, Pant said that it was an almost perfect game for the team as a batting unit. He also praised Warner and Powell for their knocks.
“It's close a perfect game for us as a batting unit. (On Warner) The way he batted, the way he paced the innings, it's one of the best innings. We knew what he (Powell) can give us, we backed him and he's coming out with flying colours now. We are just taking one game at a time and trying to give our 100%,” Pant said in the post-match presentation.
Chasing the target, SRH were reduced to 37/3 but Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran tied to bring their team back into the match. Markram was dismissed on 42 runs but Pooran scored a half-century. He was taking the game away from DC at one stage but Shardul Thakur prevented him from doing so taking the wicket. Khaleel Ahmed scalped three wickets for the team while Shardul picked a couple of wickets. Pant said that he told the bowlers to be calm as the chasing team were required to maintain a very high run-rate.
“There is always room for improvement. I was calm about myself. In high chases, the other team needs 10-12 runs per over, it's difficult to hit till the 20th over. I was telling the bowlers to be calm,” he explained.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.