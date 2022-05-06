IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | I'm getting older, need to get back in the gym, chuckles David Warner

Today at 11:37 AM
David Warner has jokingly said that he is getting older and have to get back in the gym again after watching Rovman Powell and Liam Livingstone bat in IPL 2022. Warner, 35, made the comment on the basis of a few monstrous sixes hit by both Powell and Livingstone in the ongoing edition.
After an average half-season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, David Warner has reinvented himself in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. The 35-year-old Australian has already aggregated 356 runs in eight matches, that too at a strike rate of 156.83, the most among the top-ten run-getters of the season.
Warner was in scintillating form on Thursday, against his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 50 of IPL 2022. He remained unbeaten on 92 off 58 balls, laced with 12 fours and three sixes. It helped DC beat SRH by 21 runs.
Speaking at the post-match presentation where he was adjudged Player of the Match, Warner jokingly said he needs to hit the gym more often than not after watching Rovman Powell, Liam Livingstone’s power-hittings in IPL 2022. Further, Warner also revealed that he did not need any extra motivation to score runs against his ex franchise.
“I didn't need extra motivation. We've all seen what happened before in the past. It was just good to get the win on the board,” Warner said at the post-match presentation.
“I was baking up towards the end there. It was a bit silly of me to try to run fast. Man, he hits them clean and gees they go a long way. Even the other day, 117 meters, these guys are clearing these fences like anything. I'm getting older. I need to get back in the gym. I'm only hitting 85 meters. Hopefully, I can hit one for 100 meters at some stage.”
With the win, DC moved up to fifth on the points table. They have won five and lost five. Their next match is against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 8 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.
