IPL 2022 | David Warner pips Chris Gayle, moves to top of most T20 fifties’ chart

Riding on Warner’s knock, DC piled up 207/3 after Kane Williamson won the toss and asked them to bat. Then, they restricted SRH to 186/8, courtesy of an excellent bowling display by Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur, who shared five wickets in between them. Warner was fittingly adjudged the Player of the Match for his valiant efforts with the bat. He was ably assisted by Rovman Powell, who scored 67 not out off 35 balls, with the help of six sixes and three fours.