IPL 2022 | David Warner pips Chris Gayle, moves to top of most T20 fifties’ chart

Today at 9:35 AM
David Warner has toppled Chris Gayle to move up to the top of the most half-centuries chart in T20 cricket. Warner, who is representing Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022, has now scored 89 half-centuries following his 58-ball 92 not out against SRH on Thursday, while Gayle has 88 in the shortest format.
David Warner accomplished yet another illustrious feat during Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2022 fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday, at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. By scoring an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls, laced with 12 fours and three sixes, the Australian inspired his side to register a 21-run win over his former franchise.
In the process, Warner scored his 89th fifty in T20 cricket. This is the most by an individual in the shortest format. Previously, the record was held by Chris Gayle, who has notched up half-centuries 88 times. They are followed by Virat Kohli (77), Aaron Finch (70) and Rohit Sharma (69) in this chart.
Riding on Warner’s knock, DC piled up 207/3 after Kane Williamson won the toss and asked them to bat. Then, they restricted SRH to 186/8, courtesy of an excellent bowling display by Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur, who shared five wickets in between them. Warner was fittingly adjudged the Player of the Match for his valiant efforts with the bat. He was ably assisted by Rovman Powell, who scored 67 not out off 35 balls, with the help of six sixes and three fours.
With the win, DC moved up to fifth on the points table in IPL 2022, with five wins and as many defeats.
