At one point I thought I was going to lose my contract, reveals Jofra Archer

England's premier fast bowler Jofra Archer has not played any international game for his country since March 2021. The reason behind this is that the pacer was out with a recurring elbow injury which left him frustrated. The bowler by his own admission revealed that because of the injury, he was in a dark place last summer. Jofra Archer was fretting the fact that he might lose his England contract because of it. The fast-bowler was unable to take part in the series against India, the Ashes and also the T20 World Cup.