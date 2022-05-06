At one point I thought I was going to lose my contract, reveals Jofra Archer

Today at 4:43 PM
English fast bowler Jofra Archer has been out with an injury for quite some time and missed many important assignments like the T20 World Cup. The fast bowler while talking about his injury revealed that the recurring elbow injury left him in a dark place as he has been out since March 2021.
England's premier fast bowler Jofra Archer has not played any international game for his country since March 2021. The reason behind this is that the pacer was out with a recurring elbow injury which left him frustrated. The bowler by his own admission revealed that because of the injury, he was in a dark place last summer. Jofra Archer was fretting the fact that he might lose his England contract because of it. The fast-bowler was unable to take part in the series against India, the Ashes and also the T20 World Cup.
"In a situation like this, when you are forced to have operations, you do think about whether you are going to play cricket again, whether you're going to play all formats even. But the ECB gave me the assurance and peace of mind that they wanted me around for a long time," Jofra Archer wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.
"At one point I thought I was going to lose my contract when things weren't going well, but now I have confidence about what the future holds. Part of that is down to them not rushing me back," he added.
The fast bowler will play for Sussex this season in their first T20 Blast game against Glamorgan on May 26. Archer is now confident about his future. "I find myself in an unfamiliar place as I build towards the start of the Vitality Blast this month - from a fitness perspective, I cannot believe how good I feel," he further stated.
"Am I confident things are where I would like them to be ahead of Sussex's opening Twenty20 fixture against Glamorgan on May 26? Absolutely," Archer added.
