IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli should take a significant break from the sport and be fresh before the Asia Cup, says MSK Prasad

MSK Prasad has opined that Virat Kohli should take a significant break from cricket considering his poor run of form with the bat and be fresh before the start of Asia Cup. Prasad also added that Shikhar Dhawan should open the innings for Indian team in T20I World Cup to be played later this year.

Virat Kohli was struggling with his form before the start of IPL 2022. The tournament has entered its business end and still, the former India captain is searching for runs. The removal of the captaincy from his shoulders was expected to help him get back his mojo. However, Kohli has managed to score only 216 runs from 11 innings at 21.60.

Kohli’s string of low scores also included two golden ducks. He scored a half-century against Gujrat Titans but it came at an extremely slow pace. Also his knock of 30 runs from 33 balls was disappointing for the team. Many former cricketers have expressed their opinion that he should take a break to regain his form.

Former chairman of selectors, MSK Prasad has also echoed the same thought and said that Kohli should take a break and be fresh before Asia Cup.

"But yes, I want Virat to take a significant break and before the Asia Cup, he should be fresh, up and running," Prasad said to PTI.

KL Rahul has been a consistent performer this season as usual and he is one of the most strong contenders to be the leading run-scorer. Rohit Sharma has been also struggling in the ongoing edition scoring 155 runs in nine innings at 17.22. MSK Prasad has also said that KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma will be indispensable in the Indian team in the T20I World Cup.

Prasad has suggested that Shikhar Dhawan can open for the Indian team in the T20I World Cup and KL Rahul can be slotted at No. 4.

"These three are indispensable if fit. There is no way that you can leave anyone of them for the World T20. But yes, if I look at numbers, I might just try someone like Shikhar Dhawan at the opening slot and check Rahul out at No.4. He has a T20 hundred in Manchester some years back in middle-order, so why not," he stated.