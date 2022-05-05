IPL 2022 | There Wasn’t much intent from Virat Kohli against Chennai Super Kings, says Ian Bishop

Former West Indies Ian Bishop has said that there was a lack of intent from Virat Kohli in his knock of 30 runs from 33 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Bishop also added that Kohli’s strike rate along with his form has been an issue for him while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat Kohli has been going through a slump in the form in international cricket and in IPL 2022 as he has scored only 216 runs from 11 innings at 21.60 so far. He seemed to be back in form with a half-century against Gujarat Titans but then played a very slow knock of 30 runs off 33 balls versus Chennai Super Kings. Several former cricketers have expressed their concern over the form of Virat Kohli and Ian Bishop is the new name to join the list.

Bishop has said that there wasn’t much intent in his knock against RCB and his strike rate is an issue of concern.

"For a while, for 10 or 15 runs, he wasn't even going at a run-a-ball, or he was just going at a run-a-ball," Bishop said on ESPNcricinfo's 'T20 Time Out'.

"He didn't get ahead, and there wasn't much intent. He hit one (six) over extra-cover off the seamer, and that was when he just went ahead to a run-a-ball and then he came back.”

"This is something we've been seeing with Virat, not just this season. Even last season, I remember, and even sometimes internationally, he'll fly out - he didn't fly out tonight - and then he'll slow down again. So, I'm concerned."

Kohli has struggled against spinners in recent times and also against CSK, Moeen Ali got better off him with a brilliant off-spin delivery. Bishop reiterated that fact and said that Kohli is struggling very much against spinners.

"Roston Chase got him out in the West Indies series (at home in February), we saw him getting out to the off-spinner in Test matches. So, I'm concerned about ... and I'm a Kohli fan.” he stated.

"I tune in to watch cricket when Kohli's at his best, so it isn't criticism but an observation that I am concerned that a number of types of bowlers are getting him out and he's not getting ahead of the rate."