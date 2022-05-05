IPL 2022 | Handing the CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja was a wrong decision, says Virender Sehwag

Chennai Super Kings have been a champion team in the history of the Indian Premier League . However, IPL 2022 has been a disappointing season for the team as they have managed to just win three matches out of ten they played so far. Before the start of the season, Ravindra Jadeja was handed the captaincy of the team but the team was seen struggling with their team combination.

Jadeja transferred back captaincy duties to MS Dhoni after eight matches as he wanted to concentrate on his won game. Sharing his views around CSK’s campaign in the IPL 2022, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said that making Ravindra Jadeja captain was a wrong decision by Chennai Super Kings.

"The first mistake they did was at the start of the season when they announced that MS Dhoni won't be captaining and it will be Ravindra Jadeja. I think that was a wrong decision. Also, I think, if Jadeja was the captain if he should have been sustained for the rest of the seasons," Sehwag said to Cricbuzz.

"There was no settled playing XI. Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't score runs in the beginning. The batters didn't score runs. In one match MS Dhoni scored. In other match Gaikwad scored. The match where Dhoni hit boundaries in the last over, that game was also almost lost. They started poorly, then batters did not score, from there on the season went haywire. If Dhoni had been the captain from the beginning then it would've been better and maybe CSK wouldn't have lost match so many matches," he added.