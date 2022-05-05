sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Anrich Nortje’s wild celebration of Kane Williamson’s wicket

    Anrich Nortje was seen charged up after dismissing Kane Williamson

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Anrich Nortje’s wild celebration of Kane Williamson’s wicket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:23 PM

    Even the calmest of players express their joy and happiness after taking a crucial wicket and the same happened in a game between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Anrich Nortje was seen being involved in a wild celebration after sending Kane Williamson back to pavilion on a score of five.

    Delhi Capitals are in a dominant position against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they have posted a total of more than 200 in the first innings. David Warner scored a half-century for the team and Rovman Powell also scored a quick fifty at the back end. Chasing such a huge target, SRH needed a good start but they were reduced to 24/2 early in the innings. 

    Anrich Nortje was bowling the fifth over of the innings. He bowled a delivery going away to the Kane Williamson and the batter edged it behind the wicket towards Rishabh Pant. Pant grabbed the catch easily and Nortje was seen all pumped up after the dismissal. As the camera angle panned towards him, Nortje celebrated the wicket madly and there was disappointment written all over the face of Kane Williamson. 

