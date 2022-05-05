IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Anrich Nortje’s wild celebration of Kane Williamson’s wicket

Today at 10:23 PM
Even the calmest of players express their joy and happiness after taking a crucial wicket and the same happened in a game between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Anrich Nortje was seen being involved in a wild celebration after sending Kane Williamson back to pavilion on a score of five.
Delhi Capitals are in a dominant position against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they have posted a total of more than 200 in the first innings. David Warner scored a half-century for the team and Rovman Powell also scored a quick fifty at the back end. Chasing such a huge target, SRH needed a good start but they were reduced to 24/2 early in the innings.
Anrich Nortje was bowling the fifth over of the innings. He bowled a delivery going away to the Kane Williamson and the batter edged it behind the wicket towards Rishabh Pant. Pant grabbed the catch easily and Nortje was seen all pumped up after the dismissal. As the camera angle panned towards him, Nortje celebrated the wicket madly and there was disappointment written all over the face of Kane Williamson.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the Anrich Nortje's wild celebration
That celebration!
May 5, 2022
Back with a bang!
He is back!!!! Anrich Nortje is back!!!!— Shikhar Tiwari 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@its_me_shikhar) May 5, 2022
And that celebration 🔥🔥🔥#DelhiCapitals #AnrichNortje pic.twitter.com/a1rzXNJnHJ
Just 150!
Leg Cutter from Anrich Nortje shows 150 kph in speedometer 😳🤯 #DCvsSRH— J🍁 (@jenzbenzy) May 5, 2022
Beauty!
Anrich Nortje, you beauty!— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) May 5, 2022
He was waiting for the 📞 from the team, and he delivered! @AnrichNortje02 #SRHvsDC
We will see!
Jofra.— Derek AB (@DAB_Derek) May 5, 2022
He'll be returning to T20blast in Eng in a few days time.
Haris Rauf also bowls 145+ consistently. Idk how many times he clocks 150+
Anrich Nortje, Mark wood.
Roar!
ANRICH NORTJE GETS THE MAN!!! Lets out a big roarrrrrr. Delighted for him!! #DCvsSRH #IPL2022— Harmandeep Singh (@Harmandeep1619) May 5, 2022
Not at all easy!
So happy for Anrich Nortje! Never easy coming back from injuries.— Steph (@albatrosscric) May 5, 2022
Rocket!
Anrich Nortje 🚀— Delhidaredevils❤️🔥 (@DCFTW22) May 5, 2022
He is back!
Anrich Nortje is back 🔥 #SRHvDC— Gills (@gpricey23) May 5, 2022
Williamson gone!
Anrich Nortje gets Kane Williamson #IPL2022 catch taken by rishabh pant— Kanhaiya Lal Saran (@Kanhaiy66444561) May 5, 2022
KKKKK
