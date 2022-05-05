IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Anrich Nortje’s wild celebration of Kane Williamson’s wicket

Anrich Nortje was bowling the fifth over of the innings. He bowled a delivery going away to the Kane Williamson and the batter edged it behind the wicket towards Rishabh Pant. Pant grabbed the catch easily and Nortje was seen all pumped up after the dismissal. As the camera angle panned towards him, Nortje celebrated the wicket madly and there was disappointment written all over the face of Kane Williamson.