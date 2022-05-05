sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Umran Malik bowls fastest delivery of the season to Rovman Powell

    Umran Malik bowled the quickest delivery of IPL 2022 against DC

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:42 PM

    Umran Malik is one of the emerging pace sensations in the country and he is showcasing his express pace in the ongoing season of IPL. Malik once again displayed his ability to bowl quickly with a 157 KPH screamer registering the quickest ball of the season beating his previous pace of 154 KPH.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad are in trouble against Delhi Capitals as they have a tough task of chasing 208 to win. The team opted to bowl first after winning the toss but their decision turned out to be horribly wrong. Most of the bowlers were expensive with their bowling and Umran Malik leaked 52 runs from his four overs. Malik is known for his premium pace and he bowled the quickest delivery in the last over. 

    Malik was bowling the last over of the innings and he bowled a full delivery wide of off to Rovman Powell on the fourth ball. Powell scored a boundary hitting it in the gap between extra cover and mid-off. The ball went for a boundary but Malik achieved a milestone on the ball. The speedometer showed that he bowled it at 157 KPH which is the fastest of the season. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the 157 KPH screamer from Umran Malik. 

    It's the 4th one!

    156!

    157 BREACHED!

    Danger!

    That shot was lit!

    Bullet!

    Too fast to handle!

    Shoaib Akhtar fans!

    Raftaar!

    Crazy!

