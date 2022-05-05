IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Umran Malik bowls fastest delivery of the season to Rovman Powell

Sunrisers Hyderabad are in trouble against Delhi Capitals as they have a tough task of chasing 208 to win. The team opted to bowl first after winning the toss but their decision turned out to be horribly wrong. Most of the bowlers were expensive with their bowling and Umran Malik leaked 52 runs from his four overs. Malik is known for his premium pace and he bowled the quickest delivery in the last over.