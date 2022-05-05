IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant gets clean bowled after smashing hat-trick of sixes

Today at 8:53 PM
Indian Premier League has witnessed some humongous sixes over the years but it’s strange when a batter gets out after hitting a hat-trick of sixes in an over. Rishabh Pant smashed three majestic sixes in a row against Sunrisers Hyderabad but was eventually clean bowled on the next delivery.
Delhi Capitals are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 and are batting first. The team was reduced to 37/2 at one stage and then Rishabh Pant walked in to bat. The duo of Pant and David Warner was expected to steady the innings and put their team in a strong position. Pant was looking in good touch when he started an onslaught against Shreyas Gopal.
Shreyas Gopal was bowling the ninth over of the innings. Warner was off the mark on the first delivery and he gave the strike to Rishabh Pant. Pant then swiped the second ball from the slot for a maximum. The next ball was slightly flighted and Pant stepped down the track to clear the fence straight over wide long-off. The third delivery was bowled slower and wide outside off. Pant again cleared the fence over long-off and completed the hattrick of sixes.
The DC captain was now looking in fine touch as he smashed the next ball for four. The final ball was a full toss outside off and a maximum was written all over it. However, in an attempt to hit hard, Pant lost his shape chopping the ball on the wickets.
3 Sxes in a row!
May 5, 2022
Gone
May 5, 2022
1st
6,6,6,4 and then Shreyas Gopal becomes the first spinner to get Rishabh Pant in #IPL2022.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 5, 2022
Good captain!
Rishabh Pant has the makings of a good captain. Two things I think he needs to work on, though - first would be to bat as freely as he did when he was a player alone. The second is controlling emotions in crucial moments. Reckon he lets the latter get the better of him often.— Debayan Sen (ਦੇਬਾਯਨ) (@debayansen) May 5, 2022
Bowled!
" I am here to be bowled " , Rishabh Pant via dm😇#DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/sQHDsy2lae— °~° (@a_t_i_m_h_s_a) May 5, 2022
First spinner!
Shreyas Gopal is the first spinner to get Rishabh Pant This Season!— Jega8 (@imBK08) May 5, 2022
.
.#Cricket #IPL #IPL2022 #DCVSRH #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/eWy4Lzl4E1
Unreliable?
Reasons why @RishabhPant17 is un reliable every ball has to be played on merit especially when you already scored 23 runs from the first five balls of the over and then throw your wicket. #TATAIPL— gurmej dhillon (@gurmejdhillon) May 5, 2022
Lalit!!
Warner said i can hit every bowler for sixes but the one man who fears me is Lord Lalit— Amlan (@OdishaFCFan4) May 5, 2022
He was on fire!
May 5, 2022
Good intent!
Pant 25(16) maarta hai toh good intent 🤣 Baaki batsmen maarte hain toh innings finish nahi ki. Statpadders 🤣🤣🤣🤣— CricEnthu69 (@CricEnthu1594) May 5, 2022
Waiting for the big one!
Tough time for Rishabhpant,just waiting for Big knock ❤️💙— Rajesh_17 (@Rajeshs56175041) May 5, 2022
KKKKK
