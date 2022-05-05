IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant gets clean bowled after smashing hat-trick of sixes

Shreyas Gopal was bowling the ninth over of the innings. Warner was off the mark on the first delivery and he gave the strike to Rishabh Pant. Pant then swiped the second ball from the slot for a maximum. The next ball was slightly flighted and Pant stepped down the track to clear the fence straight over wide long-off. The third delivery was bowled slower and wide outside off. Pant again cleared the fence over long-off and completed the hattrick of sixes.