    Rishabh Pant was dismissed on a score of 26 against SRH

    IPL

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant gets clean bowled after smashing hat-trick of sixes

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:53 PM

    Indian Premier League has witnessed some humongous sixes over the years but it’s strange when a batter gets out after hitting a hat-trick of sixes in an over. Rishabh Pant smashed three majestic sixes in a row against Sunrisers Hyderabad but was eventually clean bowled on the next delivery.

    Delhi Capitals are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 and are batting first. The team was reduced to 37/2 at one stage and then Rishabh Pant walked in to bat. The duo of Pant and David Warner was expected to steady the innings and put their team in a strong position. Pant was looking in good touch when he started an onslaught against Shreyas Gopal. 

    Shreyas Gopal was bowling the ninth over of the innings. Warner was off the mark on the first delivery and he gave the strike to Rishabh Pant. Pant then swiped the second ball from the slot for a maximum. The next ball was slightly flighted and Pant stepped down the track to clear the fence straight over wide long-off. The third delivery was bowled slower and wide outside off. Pant again cleared the fence over long-off and completed the hattrick of sixes. 

    The DC captain was now looking in fine touch as he smashed the next ball for four. The final ball was a full toss outside off and a maximum was written all over it. However, in an attempt to hit hard, Pant lost his shape chopping the ball on the wickets. 

