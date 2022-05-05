sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs

    DC beat SRH by 21 runs to register their fifth win in IPL 2022

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:50 PM

    Delhi Capitals won their fifth match in IPL 2022 beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs courtesy of batting brilliance from David Warner and Rovman Powell. Warner smashed unbeaten 92 runs from 58 balls while Powell scored unbeaten 67 runs from 35 balls to guide the team to a winning total of 207/3.

    Delhi Capitals have kept themselves alive in the race to playoffs by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs. The team won their fifth game in the tournament and are sitting at fifth position in the points table. SRH won the toss and asked the opposition to bat first. David Warner continued his terrific run of form in the tournament and played a sublime knock. Warner smashed unbeaten 92 runs from 58 balls. 

    Rovman Powell also played a key role scoring unbeaten 67 runs from 35 balls. The duo of Warner and Powell stitched together a 122-run partnership for the fourth wicket and helped the team post a huge total of 207/3. Chasing such a mammoth total was going to be a difficult task for SRH. 

    SRH lost wickets at regular intervals except for a knock of 62 runs from 34 balls by Nicholas Pooran. He was looking dangerous in the end but Shardul Thakur sent him back to the pavilion crushing the hopes of an SRH win. Khaleel Ahmed picked three wickets while Shardul Thakur scalped a couple of wickets. SRH ended up on 186/8 to suffer a defeat. 

