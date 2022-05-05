IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs

Yesterday at 11:50 PM
Delhi Capitals won their fifth match in IPL 2022 beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs courtesy of batting brilliance from David Warner and Rovman Powell. Warner smashed unbeaten 92 runs from 58 balls while Powell scored unbeaten 67 runs from 35 balls to guide the team to a winning total of 207/3.
SRH lost wickets at regular intervals except for a knock of 62 runs from 34 balls by Nicholas Pooran. He was looking dangerous in the end but Shardul Thakur sent him back to the pavilion crushing the hopes of an SRH win. Khaleel Ahmed picked three wickets while Shardul Thakur scalped a couple of wickets. SRH ended up on 186/8 to suffer a defeat.
Rovman Powell tonight: #DCvSRH #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/JQ2VBbMvZ3— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 5, 2022
Who is Kane Williamson?— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 5, 2022
Delhi capital is alive when Rovman Powell breathes Fire…— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 5, 2022
David Warner went to Delhi Capitals for just 6.5cr in the auction and now he has most fifties in IPL 2022. A legend of the league, he's madly consistent.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 5, 2022
#rovmanpowell became the first non opener to score a half-century for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.#DelhiCapitals ।। #SRHvsDC ।। #IPL2022— Ritika Sanwal (Pahadan) 🗻 #CWC22 (@infiniteflames2) May 5, 2022
Need to bowl for the field or set the field for the ball. @RishabhPant17 @DelhiCapitals Please do better 🙏— Jegan (@IamJegan) May 5, 2022
Bowling wide outside off without the sweeper cover is not helping us.
Drop Mandeep, Shardul and Lalit.. bring in Shaw, Sakariya, Yash/Bharat.— sri (@sri_verizon) May 5, 2022
@SunRisers Being a SRH fan again from this season,Iam suggesting u one thing I'm a big fan of KANE but please send RAHUL TRIPATI in place of him as a opener Batsman.He(Tripati) accelarate well in powerplay,bcz that is the main cause to lose these two previous matches.— M Madhu (@Marupaka_Madhu) May 5, 2022
This means srh won 5 fluke matches in a row 😲— Harsh (@Harsh7969355) May 5, 2022
