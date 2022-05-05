IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts as comedy of errors cost Sunrisers Hyderabad single instead of run-out

Sunrisers Hyderabad have started well against Delhi Capitals using the condition helpful for the swing bowling to their advantage. SRH won the toss and chose to bowl first considering the dampness in the surface. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sean Abbott provided them with the opening wickets and DC were reduced to 37/2. Rishabh Pant came in to bat after that but there was a miscommunication between him and David Warner while running between the wickets from the start and that also handed a run-out opportunity to the opposition.