    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts as comedy of errors cost Sunrisers Hyderabad single instead of run-out

    Rishabh Pant was involved in a mix-up with David Warner against SRH

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:34 PM

    It happens rarely in a cricket match that a team misses a run-out opportunity and instead concedes a single due to the over-throw. Sunrisers Hyderabad did the same as they missed a crucial run-out opportunity to run-out David Warner and the overthrow handed DC the opportunity to take a single.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad have started well against Delhi Capitals using the condition helpful for the swing bowling to their advantage. SRH won the toss and chose to bowl first considering the dampness in the surface. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sean Abbott provided them with the opening wickets and DC were reduced to 37/2. Rishabh Pant came in to bat after that but there was a miscommunication between him and David Warner while running between the wickets from the start and that also handed a run-out opportunity to the opposition. 

    Sean Abbott was bowling the fifth over of the innings and he bowled a good length delivery to Pant on third ball. The batter pushed it towards mid-off but Aiden Markram moved towards the ball swiftly from cover. Pant first called Warner for a single and then sent him back. Had Markram stopped the ball with his brilliant diving effort he would have caught Warner short of the crease. 

    However, the ball went out of his reach and Kane Williamson who was fielding at mid-off attempted to hit the stumps with his throw. The SRH skipper missed the throw and it went for over-throw. As a result, both the batters scored a single. 

