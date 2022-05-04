There is no other way to silence critics except for providing performances, opines Hasan Ali

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has stated that performance is the only solution to silence the critics after his disappointing outings in the recent home series against Australia. Hasan also added that he is the second-best bowler in the national team since his debut and will make a strong comeback.

Pakistan are making rapid strides in international cricket with the current bunch of talented cricketers they have in the side. Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan have excelled in batting while the team have an excellent pace attack including the bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali. They displayed their potential in the T20I World Cup last year by making it to the semi-finals.

However, their recent home series against Pakistan was a disappointing one as they lost the Test and T20I series but won the ODIs by 2-1. The form of pacer Hasan Ali was a big concern for the team as he managed to take just two wickets in two Tests, Furthermore, he went wicketless in the white-ball series. He has been critisised for his recent exploits and reflecting on it Hasan Ali has said that performance is the best solution to silence the critics and he will make a strong comeback.

"There is no other way to silence the critics except performances. I couldn't take wickets in the home series against Australia but this does not mean that my career is decided based on that, I am a fighter and will make a strong comeback," Hasan said to Cricket Pakistan.

"Overall, I have performed well in all formats. If I see, I am the second-best bowler in the national team since my debut if not the first. Babar Azam knows I am a fighter and this is why he supports me. A player cannot perform in every match or series, in the past, many great cricketers have faced criticism during their careers, hard work and effort are in my hands, I will try to rectify my shortcomings.”

Hasan was trolled on social media for his dropped catch of Matthew Wade in the semi-final of T20 World Cup last year. Reflecting on the incident he said that the reaction from fans was justified but the family shouldn’t have been targeted.

"Criticism by the fans of dropping a catch in the T20 World Cup semi-final is justified, I could not sleep for two nights as the Pakistan team was playing so well and could not reach the final because of me but it is not right to target families," he explained.