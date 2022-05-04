Nicholas Pooran announced West Indies captain after Kieron Pollard retirement

Today at 9:25 AM
Nicholas Pooran has been announced as the new West Indies captain in One Day Internationals as well as T20 Internationals after Kieron Pollard announced his shock retirement from international cricket. Pooran will be Pollard's successor and it will be interesting to see how he fares in his new role.
Cricket West Indies on Wednesday announced left-handed wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran as their new skipper in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20Is. The batter will be Kieron Pollard's successor as the former West Indies cricketer had announced his retirement from international cricket last month. Nicholas Pooran was the vice-captain of the team when they toured India for a limited-overs series earlier this year.
A statement released by Cricket West Indies said, "Nicholas Pooran will take over the captaincy for the West Indies Men's ODI and T20I teams following the international retirement of Kieron Pollard. Pooran will take over the captaincy for the West Indies ODI and T20I teams after being Pollard's deputy over the last year. The appointment will include the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2022 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in October 2023," the CWI statement said.
"We believe Nicholas is ready for the challenge of leading our white-ball teams given his experience, performances, and the respect he has within the playing group," Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams was quoted as saying.
"The Selection Panel believes that Nicholas has matured as a player and were impressed with his leadership of both teams when Kieron Pollard had been absent. The experience he has gathered playing in various franchise leagues around the world was also a factor in the decision to recommend him for the T20 captaincy," he further said.
Nicholas Pooran thanked the West Indies Cricket Board for giving him this opportunity. "I am truly honored to be appointed captain of the West Indies team. I am following the footsteps of several giants of the game who have created an amazing legacy for West Indies cricket," Nicholas Pooran said.
Shai Hope, the regular wicket-keeper of the West Indies team has been named Pooran's deputy.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.