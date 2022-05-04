Nicholas Pooran announced West Indies captain after Kieron Pollard retirement

A statement released by Cricket West Indies said, "Nicholas Pooran will take over the captaincy for the West Indies Men's ODI and T20I teams following the international retirement of Kieron Pollard. Pooran will take over the captaincy for the West Indies ODI and T20I teams after being Pollard's deputy over the last year. The appointment will include the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2022 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in October 2023," the CWI statement said.