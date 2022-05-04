sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Kevin Pietersen trolling Graeme Smith with hilarious question

    Kevin Pietersen was seen having fun during the game between GT and PBKS.

    IPL

    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Kevin Pietersen trolling Graeme Smith with hilarious question

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:30 PM

    Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings were up against each other in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League and the Titans ended on the losing side after a clinical performance from Punjab. However, what caught everyone's attention was the hilarious question that Kevin Pietersen asked Graeme Smith.

    Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets to go up in the points table and register their fifth win of the tournament. Mayank Agarwal's side outclassed Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in all departments and handed them their second defeat of IPL 2022. After winning the toss, Hardik Pandya had opted to bat but his team could only manage to score 143/8 which proved to be too easy for the Punjab batting line-up.

    However, an incident between Kevin Pietersen and Graeme Smith left the internet in splits as the commentators on air could not control their laughter. The chat between Graeme Smith and Kevin Pietersen turned hilarious in the 14th over of the game when the host broadcasters started showing a list of most sixes hit by the batters in IPL 2022. It was at this moment that Kevin Pietersen asked Graeme Smith if he had ever hit a six in his career. This left Murali Kartik who was on air with Kevin Pietersen and Graeme Smith in splits. He and Pietersen were seen having a laugh as shown by Star Sports and the former South African skipper looked visibly miffed.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

