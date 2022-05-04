IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Kevin Pietersen trolling Graeme Smith with hilarious question

Today at 1:30 PM
Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings were up against each other in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League and the Titans ended on the losing side after a clinical performance from Punjab. However, what caught everyone's attention was the hilarious question that Kevin Pietersen asked Graeme Smith.
Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets to go up in the points table and register their fifth win of the tournament. Mayank Agarwal's side outclassed Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in all departments and handed them their second defeat of IPL 2022. After winning the toss, Hardik Pandya had opted to bat but his team could only manage to score 143/8 which proved to be too easy for the Punjab batting line-up.
However, an incident between Kevin Pietersen and Graeme Smith left the internet in splits as the commentators on air could not control their laughter. The chat between Graeme Smith and Kevin Pietersen turned hilarious in the 14th over of the game when the host broadcasters started showing a list of most sixes hit by the batters in IPL 2022. It was at this moment that Kevin Pietersen asked Graeme Smith if he had ever hit a six in his career. This left Murali Kartik who was on air with Kevin Pietersen and Graeme Smith in splits. He and Pietersen were seen having a laugh as shown by Star Sports and the former South African skipper looked visibly miffed.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
HILARIOUS!
May 3, 2022
IRRITATING!
Graeme Smith getting irritated by Kevin Pietersen in commentary is all of us 🤦🏻♂️. Please help us Star Sports 🙏🏻#IPL2022 #PBKSvsGT— DB (@dhiraj_bhambani) May 3, 2022
LOL!
Kevin Pietersen: " Have you ever hit a six?"— Pulkit 🔰 (@Oletrain) May 3, 2022
Graeme Smith : " I don't need to answer your rubbish. Also, have you ever won the IPL?"
😂😂😂
WHAT A COMMENTARY!
What just happened between Graeme Smith and Kevin Pietersen on commentary just now 😬#GTvsPBKS— Ryan (@_RyanFernandes_) May 3, 2022
HAHA!
That Graeme Smith vs Kevin Pietersen jabbing in the commentary box 😂 KP is such a rubble rouser— UZwide kaLanga (@EmperorMthaezar) May 3, 2022
FFFF
Murali Karthik & Kevin Pietersen to Graeme Smith: How many sixes have you hit in the IPL?— The Artist known as APN 👺✋🏼 (@anjan_pn) May 3, 2022
Graeme Smith: How many IPL's have you won?
😂😂😂😂😂
WOW!
Kevin Pietersen just asked Graeme Smith if he’s ever a hit a six in his career😂😂😂😂😂— spacetime_traveller (@spacetime1222) May 3, 2022
HUGE!
I thought Graeme Smith was going to hit him yesterday on IPL comms. Two huge white S Africans grappling on the floor. Who would pay to see that? More entertaining than the cricket.— Ross Dunning (@DunningRoss) May 4, 2022
AWESOME!
The joke @KP24 cracked with @GraemeSmith49 about the number of sixes he hit in his entire life.. was awesome 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Rambo (@sniggy1992) May 3, 2022
DUCKS!
Forget about sixes @GraemeSmith49 won most ducks over @KP24 pic.twitter.com/cNf6r7Opum— Pritesh Indore (@PriteshSpeaks) May 3, 2022
