IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK | We want one of the top four to bat through, says Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their sixth win in the IPL 2022 against Chennai Super Kings. After being invited to bat first by the opposition, RCB started well as the opening pair scored 62 runs before skipper Faf du Plessis was dismissed. They were reduced to 79/3 at one stage but Mahipal Lomror steadied the innings with his knock of 42 runs from 27 balls. Dinesh Karthik provided the finishing touches with unbeaten 26 runs from 17 balls. The team posted 173/8 in the first innings. Reflecting on their batting, du Plessis said that one of the top four batters should stay at the crease till the end as that will help the team to accelerate in the end.