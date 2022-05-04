IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK | We want one of the top four to bat through, says Faf du Plessis

Yesterday at 11:48 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis has said that the team wants one of the batters in top four to stay till the end after winning against Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs. He also added that the team needs to keep playing a positive brand of cricket in the tournament going ahead.
Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their sixth win in the IPL 2022 against Chennai Super Kings. After being invited to bat first by the opposition, RCB started well as the opening pair scored 62 runs before skipper Faf du Plessis was dismissed. They were reduced to 79/3 at one stage but Mahipal Lomror steadied the innings with his knock of 42 runs from 27 balls. Dinesh Karthik provided the finishing touches with unbeaten 26 runs from 17 balls. The team posted 173/8 in the first innings. Reflecting on their batting, du Plessis said that one of the top four batters should stay at the crease till the end as that will help the team to accelerate in the end.
“Just keep improving in the batting department. We want one of the top four to bat through. Need to keep playing the positive brand of cricket. Once you get an opportunity to think of the run rate in a match, you will be able to put on the gas and go for it,” du Plessis said in the post-match presentation.
RCB then restricted the opposition on 160/8 and prevented them from completing the chase. Harshal Patel played a key role taking three wickets at the back end bowling superbly. Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with a couple of wickets and other bowlers also contributed. Du Plessis praised the bowlers for their performance and key role in the victory.
“We are moving in the right direction. We have been very good in the bowling department,” he stated.
