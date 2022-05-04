IPL 2022 | It is always difficult to bounce back from a lean patch, AB De Villiers reflects on Virat Kohli’s form

Virat Kohli has been one of the best and most consistent performers in all forms of cricket. However, the batter is going through a lean patch since last year. His poor run of form has been continued in the IPL 2022. He has scored just 186 runs from 10 innings in the ongoing edition at an average of 20.67. However, Kohli showed glimpses of his return to the form scoring a half-century in the last game against Gujarat Titans.