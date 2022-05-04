IPL 2022 | It is always difficult to bounce back from a lean patch, AB De Villiers reflects on Virat Kohli’s form

Today at 4:14 PM
Former South Africa cricketer AB De Villiers has stated that it is always a tough task for a batter to bounce back from a lean patch while talking about Kohli’s form. Virat Kohli has been going through a poor run of form as he has managed to score only 186 runs from 10 innings at 20.67 in IPL 2022.
Virat Kohli has been one of the best and most consistent performers in all forms of cricket. However, the batter is going through a lean patch since last year. His poor run of form has been continued in the IPL 2022. He has scored just 186 runs from 10 innings in the ongoing edition at an average of 20.67. However, Kohli showed glimpses of his return to the form scoring a half-century in the last game against Gujarat Titans.
Reflecting on Virat Kohli’s struggle in batting, AB De Villiers has said that it is always a difficult thing for a batter to bounce back from a rough patch.
"As a batsman you are only one or two bad knocks away from bad form. If it keeps coming at you it is difficult to bounce back from it," he told AFP in an interview.
"I cannot put a percentage to it but it is the mind and power of the mind which is the main battle. You do not become a bad player overnight. Virat would know it and I know it. I think it's the way you think and set your mind.You need a clear mind and fresh energy whenever you play and then you can find a way out of a hole."
