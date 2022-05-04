IPL 2022 | Hopefully we got the bad game out the way, says David Miller

Today at 11:40 AM
David Miller could not contribute much with the bat in the Gujarat Titans match against Punjab Kings which resulted in their second defeat of the tournament. The lower-order batter praised his former franchise for the way they performed during the match and said losing wickets early does not help.
Punjab Kings were on top of their game in match number 48 of IPL 2022 as they defeated the Gujarat Titans to stay alive in the race for the playoffs. The game saw a rare batting order failure from the Gujarat side as they just could not get going after the run out of Shubman Gill early on in the innings. After that, Punjab Kings made sure they did not let the game slip away from them by taking wickets at regular intervals to make the run flow difficult for their opponents.
Gujarat Titans batter David Miller who has so far done a great job in finishing the innings for his side too did make any impact in the game as he was dismissed for 11 from 13 balls. After the match, David Miller talked about the match and said to the media, "Our team environment is one of calm. (It is a) very relaxed environment. (The) guys are training hard and (are) extremely competitive and, obviously today (Tuesday), was quite a bitter pill to swallow, with the result".
"But that is going to happen through the campaign of an IPL, with so many games. So, hopefully, we got the bad game out the way."
Gujarat Titans are still on the number spot in the points table of IPL 2022 and look firm favourites to qualify for the playoffs in their debut season.
