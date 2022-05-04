IPL 2022 | Hopefully we got the bad game out the way, says David Miller

Punjab Kings were on top of their game in match number 48 of IPL 2022 as they defeated the Gujarat Titans to stay alive in the race for the playoffs. The game saw a rare batting order failure from the Gujarat side as they just could not get going after the run out of Shubman Gill early on in the innings. After that, Punjab Kings made sure they did not let the game slip away from them by taking wickets at regular intervals to make the run flow difficult for their opponents.