IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad- Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their tenth match of IPL 2022 against each other as they search for a win after both teams suffered defeat in their last outing. Rishabh Pant and Kane Williamson will want to make a statement when they come out with their respective teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will be playing against each other in their next game of the IPL 2022. The SRH team under Kane Williamson's leadership has so far done well in the IPL. However, they have been outplayed in the last couple of games which may have resulted in them losing out on some momentum. They will want to get back on track as the most crucial phase of the tournament goes underway and they will have to bring their best game when they take the field against Delhi Capitals who can be a dangerous side.

For Delhi Capitals, almost every game is like a knockout match as they need to win as many games as possible to make sure they are alive in the tournament. It will be interesting to see how current Delhi opening batsman and former SRH skipper David Warner performs against his ex-franchise. Warner's experience of playing with SRH from 2014 to 2021 will surely come in handy for the Delhi-based franchise and they will want to make the most of it. However, they should also be cautioned of the threat that Umran Malik has become in the IPL and should have a plan in place when they come out to bat against him.

Form Guide

Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed fourth on the points table but have two consecutive matches out of the last three that they played. Delhi Capitals too have lost two matches out of the last three that they have featured in and it will be interesting to see how they fare when the two sides meet.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have played against each other in 20 games. SRH have emerged victorious on 11 occasions whereas DC have won 9 times.

Predicted XIs

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Best Betting Tip

SRH skipper Kane Williamson is one batter who always calculates his innings and controls the game even if he is opening the batting. After two successive losses, Williamson might want to play the anchor role and bat till the very end whether they bat first or second. Expect him to score some valuable runs for his side in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals faced defeat in their last outing. SRH might have endured two consecutive losses but still are a dominant side and with a bowling attack like theirs, it will be tough for Delhi Capitals to beat them. Our prediction is that SRH will beat Delhi Capitals.

Match Info

Match - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 Match 50.

Date - May 05, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.