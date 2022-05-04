IPL 2022 | Decision making started to go astray after Ravindra Jadeja took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni, opines Brad Hogg

Today at 5:03 PM
Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has opined that the decision making from Ravindra Jadeja was astray after he took over the captaincy duties from MS Dhoni. Hogg also added that he was not able to concentrate on his own game as he was thinking about everyone else during the captaincy.
Chennai Super Kings has been one of the champion sides in the IPL with multiple titles to their name. The team made a decisive captaincy change ahead of the season and the leadership role was transferred to Ravindra Jadeja from MS Dhoni. However, the captaincy tenure was not pleasant for Jadeja as the team managed to win just two games out of the eight they played under his leadership.
The role was then handed back to MS Dhoni and several former cricketers have shared their views on the transition and what went wrong for Jadeja. Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has stated that the decisions were going very wrong for the team with Jadeja being the skipper.
"CSK and Jadeja felt that the transition was going to smoothly where Jadeja was able to get tuition and help from MS Dhoni behind the stumps. But when the time came for Dhoni to let the leash off and leave him to his own devices, the pressure started to mount on his shoulders. Decision making started to go astray. He couldn't help his bowlers out, helping them make the right decisions, getting the right field in those precious situations. Couldn't set the right field in those pressure situation,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.
Jadeja’s individual performance wasn’t also very impressive and Hogg pointed out that he was thinking about everyone else and the resignation from captaincy will help him concentrate on his own game.
"When it came to his own performance, because he was thinking about everyone else, he couldn't concentrate on his main role as a bowler. When he's relaxed, he's playing well. he provides the energy, the team spirit. So, MS Dhoni had to take over the role,” he stated.
