IPL 2022 | Decision making started to go astray after Ravindra Jadeja took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni, opines Brad Hogg

"CSK and Jadeja felt that the transition was going to smoothly where Jadeja was able to get tuition and help from MS Dhoni behind the stumps. But when the time came for Dhoni to let the leash off and leave him to his own devices, the pressure started to mount on his shoulders. Decision making started to go astray. He couldn't help his bowlers out, helping them make the right decisions, getting the right field in those precious situations. Couldn't set the right field in those pressure situation,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.