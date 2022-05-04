sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's pumped up reaction after MS Dhoni's dismissal

    Virat Kohli was seen pumped up after MS Dhoni's dismissal

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:08 PM

    Virat Kohli has always been a expressive cricketer on field and he doesn’t hesitate especially celebrating a big wicket. Virat Kohli was seen pumped up against Chennai Super Kings as MS Dhoni was dismissed on a delivery by Josh Hazlewood playing it straight in the hands of mid-wicket.

    After losing their last three matches Royal Challengers Bangalore have won against Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs. RCB were invited to bat first and they posted a total of 173/8 courtesy of 42 runs from Mahipal Lomror. Defending the targets, RCB picked the opposition wickets at regular intervals. 

    MS Dhoni was one of the crucial wickets for RCB as they prevented him from providing a finish to the team. Josh Hazlewood was bowling the 19th over of the innings. He bowled a short of a length delivery on the first ball and Dhoni tried to pull it towards deep mid-wicket. Dhoni mistimed the shot and Rajat Patidar made no mistake in taking the catch with ease. 

    Virat Kohli once again expressed his enthusiasm in the field and was seen pumped up after the crucial wicket of CSK captain. 

