    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Suyash Prabhudessai takes a stunner against CSK

    Suyash Prabhudessai grabbed a stunner to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:23 PM

    Indian Premier League has witnessed some of the best fielders and fielding efforts over the years and Suyash Prabhudessai added to it in the game against Chennai Super Kings. Prabhudessai grabbed a brilliant diving catch while fielding at long-on running forward to dismiss Rurturaj Gaikwad

    Royal Challengers Bangalore have won five matches in the IPL 2022 so far and are defending a target of 174 against Chennai Super Kings. CSK opted to bowl first and M Theekshana benefitted from the turning track taking three wickets conceding 27 runs. RCB posted a total of 173/8 giving the opposition a decent total to chase. 

    Chasing the target. The opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway continued their form from the last game and were looking solid. However, Shahbaz Ahmed broke the partnership in the seventh over. He bowled a short ball on the fourth delivery to Ruturaj. The batter set himself to pull it for a maximum but was beaten by bounce. He mistimed the stroke and it went up in the air towards long-on. 

    Suyash Prabhudessai was fielding at the position and he ran forward to take a stunner inches from the ground. Here is how Twitter reacted to the brilliant catch. 

