IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Suyash Prabhudessai takes a stunner against CSK

Indian Premier League has witnessed some of the best fielders and fielding efforts over the years and Suyash Prabhudessai added to it in the game against Chennai Super Kings. Prabhudessai grabbed a brilliant diving catch while fielding at long-on running forward to dismiss Rurturaj Gaikwad
Royal Challengers Bangalore have won five matches in the IPL 2022 so far and are defending a target of 174 against Chennai Super Kings. CSK opted to bowl first and M Theekshana benefitted from the turning track taking three wickets conceding 27 runs. RCB posted a total of 173/8 giving the opposition a decent total to chase.
Chasing the target. The opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway continued their form from the last game and were looking solid. However, Shahbaz Ahmed broke the partnership in the seventh over. He bowled a short ball on the fourth delivery to Ruturaj. The batter set himself to pull it for a maximum but was beaten by bounce. He mistimed the stroke and it went up in the air towards long-on.
Suyash Prabhudessai was fielding at the position and he ran forward to take a stunner inches from the ground. Here is how Twitter reacted to the brilliant catch.
Screamer!
May 4, 2022
Another catch!
May 4, 2022
Back to back!
❌ Ruturaj Gaikwad— 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@its_krishan_) May 4, 2022
❌ Robin Uthappa
#IPL2022 #RCBvCSK
A stat to look out for!
Most runs after first 32 IPL innings among Indian batters:-— Shivam Jaiswal 🇮🇳 ❤️ (@7jaiswalshivam) May 4, 2022
1104 - Ruturaj Gaikwad*
1094 - Sachin Tendulkar
969 - Devdutt Padikkal
943 - Suresh Raina
902 - Gautam Gambhir
889 - MS Dhoni#IPL2022 #CSKvRCB #RuturajGaikwad
Sad!
Rutu 😖😖😖😖— HIMANSHI CHHAJER (@HimanshiChhajer) May 4, 2022
I hate it when I see it's Rutu's Wicket down 😭😭😭#CSKvRCB #MSDhoni #RuturajGaikwad #IPL2022
Yup!
Suyash Prabhudessai field pe ate hi RCB ka luck khul gaya kya😂 #RCBvCSK— Peaky Blinder (@mainterasuraj) May 4, 2022
Super!
-Suyash Prabhudessai always impressed with his fielding🔥🔥🔥— Sandeep Joshi (@sandeepjoshi_21) May 4, 2022
Is it?
RCB had found their anukul roy in suyash prabhudessai. #CSKvRCB— ɐslɐɯ #rcb 🍁 (@pitchinginline) May 4, 2022
Pusharaj!
#RuturajGaikwad in Pune ..🤣🤣@ChennaiIPL #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/ModzW8a3dG— Cric (@VivekParmar3) May 4, 2022
Not good!
Both Ruturaj and Rayudu got out premeditating the length. There is nothing that the ball did.— IPL 2022 (@iplthebest) May 4, 2022
A bit of grip and turn in this surface in the first innings, but not that much in second innings. Just poor options.
