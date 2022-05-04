IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs

Yesterday at 11:36 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore have ended their losing streak beating Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs courtesy of a team effort. RCB posted a total of 173/8 on a track which was assisting spinners and restricted the opposition on 160/8 courtesy of three wickets from Harshal Patel at the back end.
Defending the target, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway were in sublime touch. Conway also scored a half-century with a knock of 56. Ruturaj’s dismissal on a team total of 54 opened the floodgates and they lost wickets regularly. Harshal Patel was brilliant at the back end of the innings as he scalped three crucial wickets to ensure a victory for the team. RCB are now placed at the fourth in the points table with 12 points.
Love is in cricket!
May 4, 2022
He did!
kohli expressed his joy shouting bhnch*d after dhoni got out#RCBvcsk #CskvRCB #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/EtNefqQVhY— om rajpurohit (@Omrajguruu) May 4, 2022
DK!
The best thing happened to RCB in this Season 👑 pic.twitter.com/kOr2Es6Z9q— Sowmya (@SowmyaVirat18) May 4, 2022
CSK out!
RCB won & knocked out CSK— 𝘿 (@DilipVK18) May 4, 2022
Waiting for Real Madrid to do the same with MCI tonight 😀
Invite us also!
Party my rcb wonnn 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃#Tejran— Tejran stannn (@tejranhomie_6) May 4, 2022
Will they win the cup?
defeat csk in Knockout match dream of every RCB fans and Rac team got true today after 15years #RCBvCSK it took 15 year's 😂😂— वैराग्य (@Imsrb9) May 4, 2022
Out!
defeat csk in Knockout match dream of every RCB fans and Rac team got true today after 15years #RCBvCSK it took 15 year's 😂😂— वैराग्य (@Imsrb9) May 4, 2022
Haters!
✌❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/dYwFyjCWBU— Pawan (@Pawan05923020) May 4, 2022
Abb mae....
#CSKvsRCB— Veer GAUTAM sisodiya (@veerGS15) May 4, 2022
After lost against RCB
Csk to other team ..... pic.twitter.com/OiXeUEzS0F
Is it?
Siraj has been garbage this season. If he improves and we had yuzi in this lineup. Would have been fire. #rcb— bhakt (@gangsofbhakt) May 4, 2022
KKKKK
