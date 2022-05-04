IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore won against Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs with a brilliant collective effort. CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first considering the possibility of the dew factor affecting the game in the second innings. RCB started well as they scored 57/0 in the powerplay. Mahipal Lomror steadied the innings after the dismissal of both the openers and he was the highest scorer for the team with 42 runs from 27 balls. The team posted a total of 173/8 in the end.