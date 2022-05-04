sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs

    RCB won against CSK by 13 runs

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs

    Royal Challengers Bangalore have ended their losing streak beating Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs courtesy of a team effort. RCB posted a total of 173/8 on a track which was assisting spinners and restricted the opposition on 160/8 courtesy of three wickets from Harshal Patel at the back end.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore won against Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs with a brilliant collective effort. CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first considering the possibility of the dew factor affecting the game in the second innings. RCB started well as they scored 57/0 in the powerplay. Mahipal Lomror steadied the innings after the dismissal of both the openers and he was the highest scorer for the team with 42 runs from 27 balls. The team posted a total of 173/8 in the end. 

    Defending the target, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway were in sublime touch. Conway also scored a half-century with a knock of 56. Ruturaj’s dismissal on a team total of 54 opened the floodgates and they lost wickets regularly. Harshal Patel was brilliant at the back end of the innings as he scalped three crucial wickets to ensure a victory for the team. RCB are now placed at the fourth in the points table with 12 points. 

