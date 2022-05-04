IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Moeen Ali deceives Virat Kohli with a dream delivery

The pitch was assisting spinners and considering this Moeen Ali bowled the 10th over of the innings. He bowled a delivery slightly outside off to Virat Kohli on the penultimate ball. The ball was given enough flight to turn and Kohli tried to play it across the line. The ball spun a long way and beat him all hands up hitting the stumps. It was a dream dismissal for the off-spinner and Moeen Ali was happy with such a crucial wicket.