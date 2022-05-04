IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Moeen Ali deceives Virat Kohli with a dream delivery

Today at 8:56 PM
Pitches assisting spinners always troubles batters and spinners bowl best of the turning deliveries to dismiss them. Moeen Ali bowled one such delivery against Royal Challengers Bangalore and clean bowled Virat Kohli beating him all hands up with a huge amount of spin he got from the surface.
Chennai Super Kings are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore on a turning track and they are reaping benefits from it so far. CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first. RCB got a good start and the opening pair scored 62 runs for the first wicket but they lost wicket consistently after that. Virat Kohli was looking in fine touch and was batting at one end till a superb delivery got better of him.
The pitch was assisting spinners and considering this Moeen Ali bowled the 10th over of the innings. He bowled a delivery slightly outside off to Virat Kohli on the penultimate ball. The ball was given enough flight to turn and Kohli tried to play it across the line. The ball spun a long way and beat him all hands up hitting the stumps. It was a dream dismissal for the off-spinner and Moeen Ali was happy with such a crucial wicket.
Moeen Ali Vs Virat Kohli - Then vs Now!#MoeenAli #ViratKohli #CSKvRCB #RCBvCSK #IPL #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/JpXW7dVwU2— Vtrakit Cricket (@Vtrakit) May 4, 2022
40L + Members are watching #CSKvRCB match at the time @imVkohli Batting!!#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/5Jxb8HW2Dy— Badri (@VGarikela) May 4, 2022
virat kohli's peak was like a drug, those shots and centuries gave you lot of pleasure and you become addicted but when that drug is unavailable, you start missing it you crave for it and you crazy to find it.........— Troll DC Haters (@Coolperson671) May 4, 2022
30 in 33
#ViratKohli 30 in 33 balls as opener He is in such a bad form 🫣#RCBvCSK #IPL— Tayyab Bhatti (@tayyabbhatti2) May 4, 2022
How many times selfish @imVkohli bolwed through the gate by #moeenali ( all rounder) in last 5-6 yrs. Pathetic batting. @MichaelVaughan— rajnish (@raj21524425) May 4, 2022
Aacha jaataa hu Anushka baby ke saath weight karta hun byee— Piyush Pandey (@itzPiyush08) May 4, 2022
But bhai plz tweets copy mat kar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AlwZjP992w— Kl Rahul's Cover Drive (@KlCoverdrive) May 4, 2022
@imVkohli couldn't read #MoeenAli @RaviShastriOfc expert comments— IPLWale (@prasadpk13) May 4, 2022
