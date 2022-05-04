sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Glenn Maxwell gets run-out in an attempt to steal a single with Virat Kohli

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:31 PM

    When two athletic players are batting on the crease it rarely does one of them get run-out in an attempt to steal a single. One such instance occurred in a game between Bangalore and Chennai as Glenn Maxwell was run-out after being involved in a mix-up with Virat Kohli in the first innings.

    After losing their last three matches in the IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost early wickets against Chennai Super Kings. CSK opted to bowl first after winning the toss and the opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave RCB a good start but they lost three wickets after with the total at 79. 

    Glenn Maxwell was looking in good touch but he was sent back to the pavilion with an unfortunate run-out. Ravindra Jadeja was bowling the 9th over of the innings and Virat Kohli was on strike to play the last ball. Kohli pushed it with soft hands and attempted to steal a single along with Glenn Maxwell who was on the other end. 

    Both of the batters paused a bit in mid-way and Maxwell was caught short of the crease by a throw from Uthappa as a result. Dhoni collected the throw calmly as usual and shattered the stumps to send Maxwell back to the pavilion.

