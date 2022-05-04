IPL 2022 | BCCI bans Boria Majumdar for two years for threatening Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha with his series of tweets in February send shockwaves in the Indian cricket. He shared screenshots of messages where a senior journalist was seen threatening him for denying an interview regarding his exclusion from the series against Sri Lanka. BCCI initiated a probe into the matter and Saha revealed all the details regarding the incident to the committee. Also, Journalist Boria Majumdar identified himself as the accused one by Saha in a Twitter video.