IPL 2022 | BCCI bans Boria Majumdar for two years for threatening Wriddhiman Saha

In a recent development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) has banned Boria Majumdar for threatening Wriddhiman Saha after he denied giving an interview. Apart from this, Majumdar is banned from accessing any BCCI or member associations owned cricket facilities for a span of two years.
Wriddhiman Saha with his series of tweets in February send shockwaves in the Indian cricket. He shared screenshots of messages where a senior journalist was seen threatening him for denying an interview regarding his exclusion from the series against Sri Lanka. BCCI initiated a probe into the matter and Saha revealed all the details regarding the incident to the committee. Also, Journalist Boria Majumdar identified himself as the accused one by Saha in a Twitter video.
"I have told the committee everything I know. I have shared all the details with them. I can't tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries," he had said after the interrogation.
BCCI has now officiated their ruling and have banned Boria Majumdar for two years from interviewing any registered players in India. Apart from this, he is also banned from getting accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches in India. Also, he will be banned from accessing any BCCI or member associations owned cricket facilities.
