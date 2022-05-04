IPL 2022 | Arshdeep Singh reads the game well, says Kagiso Rabada

Today at 9:44 AM
Punjab kings got back to winning ways in the game against Gujarat Titans as they won the game by 8 wickets to register their fifth win of IPL 2022. Punjab pacer Kagiso Rabada lauded his teammate Arshdeep Singh for the way he bowled against Gujarat Titans and did not allow them to score runs.
Punjab Kings won their fifth match of IPL 2022 against table-toppers Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets to make sure they stay in the race for the playoffs. Punjab fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was the star with the ball for his side as he finished with 4 wickets for 33 runs to choke the run flow for Gujarat Titans. After winning the toss and opting to bat Hardik Pandya's side could only manage to score a modest 143 which proved to be too easy for the Punjab Kings as they chased it in 16 overs.
Kagiso Rabada praised his fellow fast-bowling mate Arshdeep Singh for bowling brilliantly against the Gujarat Titans which helped them put more pressure on their opponents. “He’s got a lot of nerve, he has shown that, especially in the death overs. He reads the game well, he’s able to execute his skill and he’s done it game in game out. He knows what he wants to work on, I am not saying too much to him”, Kagiso Rabada said in the post-match presentation.
Rabada was also the player of the match in the game against Gujarat Titans talked about his own bowling and said, “As a bowler, you have to bowl in all stages of the game. It’s about figuring out how to be the most effective in each stage of the game.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.