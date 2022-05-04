IPL 2022 | Arshdeep Singh reads the game well, says Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada praised his fellow fast-bowling mate Arshdeep Singh for bowling brilliantly against the Gujarat Titans which helped them put more pressure on their opponents. “He’s got a lot of nerve, he has shown that, especially in the death overs. He reads the game well, he’s able to execute his skill and he’s done it game in game out. He knows what he wants to work on, I am not saying too much to him”, Kagiso Rabada said in the post-match presentation.