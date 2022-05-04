I want to have selfless cricketers, says Ben Stokes

Today at 9:26 AM
Ben Stokes was announced as England's new Test captain after former skipper Joe Root decided to step away from the leadership role following a string of poor performances by his side in Test cricket. Stokes says that he wants to lead a team that has selfless cricketers as the Test skipper.
Ben Stokes was announced as England's new Test skipper after English batter Joe Root decided to step down from the captaincy role. The fast-bowling all-rounder has done well as a player for his side but it will be a challenge for him to change England's fortunes in the longest format of the game. Under Joe Root's captaincy, the English side won just one game in the last 17 Test matches that they played and explains why Root decided to step away.
New Zealand and England will be up against each other for a Test match which will begin on June 2 and will also be Ben Stokes' first assignment as skipper. The all-rounder admits that it will be tough to turn around England's fortunes. "It is a challenge, especially after the last few years," Ben Stokes told star told Sky Sports.
"There's a lot that needs to change, not only on the field, and those discussions will be had. "I want to have selfless cricketers who make decisions based on what they can do to win a game in that given time," he said.
"You're always judged on winning games, and the decisions I make are based around the best thing to do to give us that chance.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.