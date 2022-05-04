I want to have selfless cricketers, says Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes was announced as England's new Test skipper after English batter Joe Root decided to step down from the captaincy role. The fast-bowling all-rounder has done well as a player for his side but it will be a challenge for him to change England's fortunes in the longest format of the game. Under Joe Root's captaincy, the English side won just one game in the last 17 Test matches that they played and explains why Root decided to step away.