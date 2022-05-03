Practising with Mohammed Shami helped Mohsin Khan to become better bowler, reveals Mohsin’s coach

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan has been one of the serious finds in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The 23-year-old has already picked up eight wickets from four matches this year, with the latest impressive figures of 4-16 coming against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 1. Mohsin got crucial wickets of David Warner, Rishabh Pant, and Rovman Powell in that contest to help LSG beat DC by six runs. He was fittingly adjudged the Player of the Match.