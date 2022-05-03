Practising with Mohammed Shami helped Mohsin Khan to become better bowler, reveals Mohsin’s coach

Today at 4:49 PM
Mohsin Khan's head coach Badruddin Siddiqui has revealed that his ward Mohsin Khan went to practice alongside his other student Mohammed Shami at his private ground. Badruddin believes training with Shami, as well as his valuable inputs, has made Mohsin become a better bowler for LSG in IPL 2022.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan has been one of the serious finds in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The 23-year-old has already picked up eight wickets from four matches this year, with the latest impressive figures of 4-16 coming against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 1. Mohsin got crucial wickets of David Warner, Rishabh Pant, and Rovman Powell in that contest to help LSG beat DC by six runs. He was fittingly adjudged the Player of the Match.
Mohsin's head coach Badruddin Siddiqui is also known for grooming Mohammed Shami over the years. Badruddin, while speaking to PTI, revealed the duo had trained together at Shami's private ground during lockdown, which certainly helped him to become a much-improved bowler.
"It was a very small group and I had called Mohsin so that he could train and learn watching Shami. I also wated Shami to have a look at him and give his feedback as to how he was shaping up," Badruddin told PTI.
"What I felt was that Shami was impressed and gave him a lot of tips. He has often enquired about Mohsin’s progress. And trust me you have seen his bowling but he is an equally capable had-hitting batter."
When asked about Mohsin's initial days in cricket, Badruddin remembered, “I remember Mohsin as he played in some practice matches between club teams that we had arranged pre-season. He attracted a lot of attention with his 6 feet 3 inch frame and would release the ball from around 10 feet after jump. He was a fine talent but he had to go back."
Mohsin will be looking impress again when LSG next take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday in Match 53 of IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
