IPL 2022 | Venkatesh Iyer might be going through a second season syndrome, says Sunil Gavaskar

Kolkata Knight Riders haven’t been doing very well in the IPL 2022 but they reviewed their chances of making it to the playoffs in the last game. KKR won against Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets and they might get back to winning ways after the result. The team has now four wins from 10 matches and are placed seventh in the points table.

KKR took a big decision by dropping Venkatesh Iyer to replace Anukul Roy in the match. The decision turned out to be a tactical brilliance as Roy just conceded 28 runs and picked a single wicket in his four overs. Venkatesh was dropped for his poor form this season after being the find of the tournament in 2021. He managed to score just 132 runs from nine matches in the ongoing season and has bowled a few overs.

Reflecting on Venkatesh’s exploits in IPL 2022, Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that he might have been going through a second season syndrome.

"They have had to make couple of changes. Venkatesh Iyer, I was talking about giving someone a long rope. He has played what nine or 10 matches -- hasn't done anything with the bat or the ball. Could be a second season syndrome for him and that's the reason why they have decided to go in with someone like Anukul Roy," Gavaskar said in Star Sports' pre-match show.