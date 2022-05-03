IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets

Liam Livingstone smashed an unbeaten 30 off 10 balls, which included hat-trick of sixes against Mohammed Shami, to help Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in Match 48 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The Mayank Agarwal-led side, after Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat, managed to restrict GT to 143/8. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of PBKS bowler, returning 4-34, while Sandeep Sharma returned excellent figures of 4-0-17-0. For GT, Sai Sudharsan remained not out on 65 off 50 balls.