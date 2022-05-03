sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets

    Shikhar Dhawan anchored the PBKS innings, scoring 62 not out off 53 balls.

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:42 PM

    Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in Match 48 of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. They restricted the Hardik Pandya-led side to 143/8 courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance, and then saw off the target inside 16 overs, thanks to Liam Livingstone's 10-ball 30*.

    Liam Livingstone smashed an unbeaten 30 off 10 balls, which included hat-trick of sixes against Mohammed Shami, to help Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in Match 48 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The Mayank Agarwal-led side, after Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat, managed to restrict GT to 143/8. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of PBKS bowler, returning 4-34, while Sandeep Sharma returned excellent figures of 4-0-17-0. For GT, Sai Sudharsan remained not out on 65 off 50 balls.

    In response, Shikhar Dhawan anchored the PBKS innings, scoring 62 not out off 53 balls. Bhanuka Rajapaksa starred with the bat as well, hitting 40 off 28 balls before Livingstone came and took the game away. Shami, who had an excellent figures of 3-0-15-1 before Livingstone's assault, ended up with 1-43.

    Despite the result, GT remained at the top of the points table, with eight wins and two defeats. 

    117M

