IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets

Today at 11:42 PM
Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in Match 48 of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. They restricted the Hardik Pandya-led side to 143/8 courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance, and then saw off the target inside 16 overs, thanks to Liam Livingstone's 10-ball 30*.
Liam Livingstone smashed an unbeaten 30 off 10 balls, which included hat-trick of sixes against Mohammed Shami, to help Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in Match 48 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The Mayank Agarwal-led side, after Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat, managed to restrict GT to 143/8. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of PBKS bowler, returning 4-34, while Sandeep Sharma returned excellent figures of 4-0-17-0. For GT, Sai Sudharsan remained not out on 65 off 50 balls.
In response, Shikhar Dhawan anchored the PBKS innings, scoring 62 not out off 53 balls. Bhanuka Rajapaksa starred with the bat as well, hitting 40 off 28 balls before Livingstone came and took the game away. Shami, who had an excellent figures of 3-0-15-1 before Livingstone's assault, ended up with 1-43.
Despite the result, GT remained at the top of the points table, with eight wins and two defeats.
Great going!
Bowled to the perfection first up & finished the game in a hurry to get a jump on run rate 👏 #PunjabKings— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 3, 2022
Both were good!
Shikar Dhawan is getting all credit at the expense of Bhanuka Rajapaksa. It was Bhanuka who eased off the chase. #IPL #gujrattitans #PunjabKings— Aruna Jayawardena 🏏 (@aruna_jaya67) May 3, 2022
Food is important!
Looked like @liaml4893 was hungry so he thought of finishing maych early 🥲😅🫡😉 @FarziCricketer @khushbookadri @akashcr699 @PunjabKingsIPL #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #PBKSvsGT— Daksh Kishore (@DakshKishore1) May 3, 2022
Damnn!
A monstrous six of 117m. @liaml4893 what did you ate before going in for bat? #IPL2022 #PunjabKings— Shamak Layeeq (@shamak_layeeq) May 3, 2022
Crazy!
Unexpectedly @gujarat_titans losses the match against #PunjabKings— Rajrishi Dubey (@Imrajrishi_) May 3, 2022
🤯😵😯
Banger!
Liam Livingstone 🔥🔥💥— Obeth Joy Chariath (@ObethJoyChariat) May 3, 2022
Monstrous hit for 117 Mts - I think that's the biggest Six in History 👏👏#PKvGT #PunjabKings #GujaratTitans
He was on fire!
What a wild over that was. Livingstone on 🔥 #PunjabKings #PBKSvLSG— Prabath🇱🇰 (@Prabathkv96) May 3, 2022
Haha!
Summing up our reactions on watching the Kings unveil their #MoveOfChampions.@PunjabKingsIPL#PBKSvGT #IPL2022 #LiamLivingstone #ShikharDhawan#GTvsPBKS #tuesdayvibe #SherSquad#PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/e9HS9qljKQ— boAt (@RockWithboAt) May 3, 2022
True!
I guess this defeat was very necessary for Titans...too much good is also bad...we got to know where we can get edged..so a required game.. specially for making Plan B kind of things in our coming games...!@gujarat_titans@hardikpandya7#GTVSPBKS#GujaratTitans #PunjabKings— krishna sikawat 🇮🇳 (@ksck333) May 3, 2022
117M
I heard 117 metres ⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡ Liam powerful Livingston what your arms are made of ?@liaml4893 #liamlivingston Liam Livingston #IPL2022 #IPL #PBKSvsGT #gujrattitans #PunjabKings— Samyak Sethia (@SamyakSethia07) May 3, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.